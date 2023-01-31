Episode 211: Tina Anderson - CEO & Co-Founder of Just Thrive

Tina Anderson is the CEO & Co-Founder of Just Thrive. In this episode, Tina talks about the ever-growing issues with the pharmaceutical industry, and how it inspired her to start her own company with her husband. Jen and Tina explore the deep relationship between the gut and the brain, providing expert perspectives on how you can limit stress and maintain a proper diet to live as healthy as possible. Are you looking for new ways to manage work/life balance, treat your body right, and work toward success with a healthy body and a happy mind? With plenty of life advice and scientific data, you won't want to miss this episode. Your gut, brain, and dog will thank you!