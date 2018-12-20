How Success Happens
This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective and Help You Have a Better Day, Every Day
Is there a shortcut to feeling good, handling difficult people and situations, and, in short, having a good day? Maybe. Caroline Webb, the founder of Sevenshift, studies how behavioral science can boost effectiveness and productivity. She has packed many of these strategies into her book, How To Have a Good Day, a sort of Manual for your Head packed with science-based shortcuts that work across cultures, ages and backgrounds. She’ll chat about how better understanding our brains can help us manage our reactions and our days -- and the shortcuts she puts into practice every day.