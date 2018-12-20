



How Success Happens

This Leader Does Job Interviews Over Email and Chat -- and Maybe You Should, Too

Nathan Kontny, the CEO of Highrise, is a tech leader whose career has followed a somewhat unconventional path. He was trained as a nuclear chemist and discovered a love for software programming when a broken ankle kept him from working in the lab during a summer internship. He’d would go on to found not one, or two but three companies, including a ‘Zynga for advertisers’ and Draft, the writing software he always wished he had. Through all these experiences, he'd learn that tapping into passion, be it for software and even writing, has made opportunities appear that he never imagined. In this week's podcast, he'll talk about what he's learned about passion, how writing shapes how he leads and why he hosts job interviews over chat.