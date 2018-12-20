



How Success Happens

One Entrepreneur Wants to Remind You: Tough Times Mean You’re Changing, Not Failing.

Daina is one of the co-founders of Health-Ade, a kombucha company, that you might have seen at Whole Foods or on the shelves of one the more than 10,000 stores it’s available at in all 50 states. But five years ago, before its first or its second plant, before the $25 million in funding, it was just a side hustle started in her apartment with some friends and $600. Today, Daina will talk about those hard early days, about quitting a corporate job and an orderly life, about getting evicted and taking conference calls in her car. She’ll talk about how she found a light to follow when the path wasn’t clear -- and what she’d like every new founder going through just these struggles to understand.