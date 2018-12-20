What This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Business for $217 Million Looks for in the Companies She Invests in

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
How to Grow Your Biz
In this special episode brought to you by Mastercard in association with Bank of America, small business experts examine the art of the pitch and share proven growth strategies for success.
The Co-Founder of Coca-Cola-Owned Honest Tea Looks Back on 20 Years of His Company
The Founder of Meditation App Simple Habit Shares How She Finds Joy Amid Stress
Yunha Kim shares how she keeps wellness a priority while she grows her company, which recently closed a $10 million series A funding round.
This Entrepreneur Betrayed His Family's Legacy, and Now His Barefoot Shoe Business Makes Millions
Galahad Clark is the co-founder of VIVOBAREFOOT, which he says is better for your foot.
The Travel Entrepreneur Behind The Points Guy Shares His Startup Success Strategies -- and How Consumers Can Snag the Best Travel Deals
Brian Kelly is founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a travel website covering everything from how to maximize your credit card rewards points to city guides for your next vacation. He shares what sparked his passion for travel points, how he made his first business idea scalable (including partnerships with big brands such as Capital One) and his top tips for consumers looking to save when booking their next trip.
How This Amazing Teen Entrepreneur Balances Her Nonprofit, Speaking Engagements and Writing a Book
Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
The Marijuana Show's' Creators Are High on the Success of Cannabis Entrepreneurs
This Amazon Prime show invites pitches for investment in cannabis startups.
Basecamp Co-Founder and CEO Jason Fried Explains How to Make Work Less Crazy
Eight-hour work days, no pointless meetings, vacations that are actually vacations -- it all sounds great, but how do you make it happen?
Bizarre Foods Andrew Zimmern: "I'm Addicted to the Hustle"
He Started His Business at 19. Now, He's Worth $600 Million With a Global Seaweed Snack Empire.
Itthipat 'Tob' Peeradechapan, the founder of Taokaenoi, recently launched a new brand aimed at American market.
What This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Business for $217 Million Looks for in the Companies She Invests in
Lizanne Falsetto, the founder of ThinkThin, talks about her new venture, LF Advisory, and the types of people she wants to work with.
How Stand-up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert
The comedy veteran explains how he pivoted from nightclub performer to baking authority.
Create & Cultivate Founder Jaclyn Johnson Talks About the Failures That Led to Her Success
The CEO discusses getting fired from her first big job, dealing with imposter syndrome, and building a support system for all women in business.
How Venmo Co-Founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail Pays It Forward by Applying Past Wins to New Projects
Since Venmo took off, Magdon-Ismail has combined his passions with the lessons he learned about what made the payments company succeed. His new audio-sharing app, Ense, is in beta.
The Star of Wicked on Broadway Quit Her Safe Wall Street Job to Pursue Her Passion. Here's How.
At 27, Jessica Vosk took the ultimate leap of faith: She quit her Wall Street job to pursue her dream of acting full-time. Now, night after night, she stars as Elphaba in Wicked, the second highest-grossing Broadway show of all time. Vosk's path wasn't easy: On this episode of How Success Happens, she offers tips for using your “business brain” to ensure people want to work with you time and time again, motivating yourself even on your worst days and networking without feeling "fake."
The Secrets of Managing Stress and Forging Strong Relationships From a Professional Bridesmaid
Jen Glantz launched her business Bridesmaid for Hire with a Craigslist post. Today, the writer and career coach helps people get through the most pressure-filled days of their lives -- and has learned a lot about finding opportunities in unexpected places.
How This Warby Parker and Casper Alum Ended up 'Accidentally' Raising a Seed Round
How to Build a One-Person Million-Dollar Business
Author and business journalist Elaine Pofeldt discusses how solo entrepreneurs can break $1 million in revenue before they hire a single employee.
Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals The Secrets to His Success
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Why You Should Rethink What It Means to Be a Great Mentor
The serial entrepreneur's next act is helping new entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground. He reveals the advice he won't be giving them.
Why This Chef Quit His Job at a Top Restaurant to Work in School Cafeterias
How Entrepreneur Jennifer Openshaw Is Helping Teen Girls Find Success -- Early.
Jennifer Ann Openshaw is an American financial innovator, author, and commentator. She is perhaps best known for starting Women’s Financial Network – the first online financial firm created for women and a trendsetter in the financial industry. Her new venture, 'Girls With Impact' offers young women entrepreneurs, grades 9-12, a digital education on business plans, funding, the art of pitching and more.
The Producer Behind Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan Reveals How to Make Money By Making People Laugh
Brian Volk-Weiss built the world's largest comedy production and distribution company taking risks on comedians that weren't yet household names and became global superstars.
The Woman Behind Female Founders Fund Shares How to Pitch, Grow and Scale Your Idea for Success.
10 Things This First-Time Novelist Did to Write and Sell a Bestseller
A conversation with author Stephanie Storey about how she found success with a daring risk-it-all game plan.
Meet Entrepreneur Sharon Rowe, Whose 'Tiny Business' Mantra Aims to Help Give Leaders Their Lives Back
Rowe's been in business since the late '80s, making and marketing "eco bags" to replace those yucky plastic bags clogging up our beaches and park.
From Customer to CEO in 11 Years: Joey Gonzalez of Barry's Bootcamp Shares Top Success Strategies
On the latest episode of How Success Happens, Joey Gonzalez of Barry's Bootcamp shares how he rose from customer to CEO of the high performance boutique fitness chain. The father of two also talks work-life balance, how his immigrant parents inspired him to succeed and key business growth strategies.
This Entrepreneur Explains Her Simple Daily Strategy For Overcoming Rejection and Building Resilience
Daymond John Talks Shark Tank, Success Tactics and the Joy of Beekeeping
On the latest episode of How Success Happens, the insanely busy Daymond John shares what goes on behind the scenes of Shark Tank, his advice for starting and growing a business, and explains how he relaxes by surrounding himself with bees. Yes, bees.
If You Want to Get to the Next Level, Start Asking for What You Want
Becoming an entrepreneur often means forging your own career path. Career Contessa's Lauren McGoodwin evolved from education major to recruiter to founder. Now, her site advises women on how to take control of their careers -- including which skills are most important for getting to where you want to go, whether you're an employee or an entrepreneur.
What This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Business for $217 Million Looks for in the Companies She Invests in
Lizanne Falsetto, the founder of ThinkThin, talks about her new venture, LF Advisory, and the types of people she wants to work with.
Select the topics that interest you and click save