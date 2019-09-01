How Success Happens
Tech Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea
Jean Case is a tech industry pioneer. Besides her role as CEO of The Case Foundation, which she co-founded with her husband Steve, she’s also chairman of the board of trustees for the National Geographic Society -- and, of course, a former AOL executive. Her new book on success and risk-taking, Be Fearless, covers five principles common to people and organizations that change the world. In this episode, Case talks pitch tips, data privacy and how to gauge whether your idea can go the distance.