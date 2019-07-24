How Success Happens
This Immigrant Entrepreneur and DACA Recipient Raised Over $15 Million in Funding
Google, eBay, Tesla, Yahoo, AT&T: These companies were all founded, completely or in part, by immigrants -- who also account for close to 30 percent of all new entrepreneurs in the U.S., the highest share in 20 years. Victor Santos, who emigrated from Brazil at age 12, is one of them. Santos launched Airfox, a mobile financial services company for individuals in emerging markets, and he's also a DACA recipient. While fundraising, Santos had to grapple with how many investors view immigrants.