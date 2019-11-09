How Success Happens
Episode 107: How Google's Youngest-Ever Hire Launched an AI Company Backed by Mark Cuban
At age 19, Falon Fatemi became known as Google's youngest-ever hire. She's also the daughter of two immigrant entrepreneurs, and after leaving Google, she founded her own AI company. Backed by Mark Cuban, Node aims to use deep learning to analyze relationships between people and companies, then pinpoint sales, marketing and recruiting opportunities for those companies. In this episode, Fatemi talks landing a job in big tech, AI and data policies and how to give an A+ pitch.