How Success Happens
How This Entrepreneur and Kimbal Musk Are Changing the Future of Food
In 2016, Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk partnered up to launch Square Roots, a Brooklyn-based urban farm. Farmers grow food in shipping containers by way of controlled microclimates and specialized lighting, aiming to connect communities with fresh, local produce. Before Square Roots, Peggs earned his PhD in AI and led two tech companies to acquisitions by Adobe and Walmart. In this episode, Peggs discusses the future of food and reveals his advice for entrepreneurs looking to sell their startups.