How Success Happens
The Co-Founder of Skinnygirl Margarita On Going From Selling Mortgages to Selling Booze
How do you deal with the feeling of not being able to make a difference in a changing industry? David Kanbar is a serial entrepreneur who started a mortgage business which he later sold because he realized he could never make a difference in a business that had become commoditized. He changed industries and eventually founded the brand Skinnygirl Margarita with Bethenny Frankel. Now Kanbar is at it again having just launched King Street Vodka with actress Kate Hudson.