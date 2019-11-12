General Assembly Founder Jake Schwartz On Overcoming Struggles to Find Success

Randi Zuckerberg Is On A Mission To Even The Playing Field In The Tech Industry

Randi Zuckerberg was one of the first employees at Facebook. She contributed on many fronts in those early days of Facebook, and was responsible for creating the Facebook Live tool that today is used by billions of people. But something nagged at her. She would often look around while on meetings and realize she was the only woman there. And she felt called to fix that—not just in Silicon Valley, but everywhere.