How Success Happens
Jarrod Moses On Overcoming Age Discrimination To Find Success
Jarrod Moses went from being a college intern at Grey Advertising to becoming its youngest president ever. He was a 30-year-old boss of a major publicly traded company, and regularly faced age discrimination because of it. But it didn’t stop him. He went on to found the United Entertainment Group—a joint venture with Hollywood powerhouse Untied Talent Agency, that would produce branded entertainment for General Mills, AT&T, Starbucks, and more of the world’s largest brands.