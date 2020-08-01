How Success Happens
Marc Merrill On Rising Above Business Disasters To Achieve Unprecedented Success
Marc Merrill is the Co-Founder of Riot Games. Riot created League of Legends, one of the most popular video games of all time. League of Legends World Championship rivals the Super Bowl viewership — with close to 100 million last year. The company even brought in $1.5 billion in revenue this past year. But when Marc started the company, there were times they barely had funds left to pay employees. They had disastrous technical failures at their live events, and nearly went out of business many times.