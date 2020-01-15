Podcast / How Success Happens
Mindy Scheier On Pioneering The Fashion Industry's Adaptable Clothing Market
There are over one billion people globally living with disabilities, but up until a few years ago no one in the fashion industry was making clothes for them. That was until Mindy Scheier started Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that partnered with Tommy Hilfiger to create an adaptable clothing line. More recently, Mindy launched Gamut, a business that helps people with disabilities to find work in the adaptive economy.
Episode 125: Mindy Scheier On Pioneering The Fashion Industry's Adaptable Clothing Market
