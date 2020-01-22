How Success Happens
Montage Hotel Founder Alan Fuerstman's Rise From Doorman to Industry Legend
Alan Fuerstman started his career in the hotel industry as a doorman at a Marriott in New Jersey. He then worked his way up to captain of the bell stand, and then onto major hotels across the country, then helping Steve Wynn at the Bellagio. He then came up with an idea for a new type of hotel. It would be an ultra-luxury property that allowed people to be causal, not stuffy like the other luxury hotels of the time. He called it Montage, and built it in Laguna Beach California. And he was right. It set the standard for a new type of luxury property, and is now one of the most well-known ultra-luxury brands in the industry, with multiple properties around the world.