Evan Goldberg Founder of Oracle NetSuite on Success in Software
Since Evan Goldberg was a kid he always knew he wanted to build software. As the founder of Oracle NetSuite, he understood that a business starts with an idea and succeeds because of the people. He grew NetSuite from a small office above a hair salon...
Nate Checketts Founder of Rhone Athleisure Wear on Building a Leading Brand
Nate Checketts is the founder of Rhone an athleisure wear company he started in 2014. Nate is a master brand builder and someone who is creating something much larger than a clothing brand. Simply put, Rhone is committed to the committed. Those guided...
True Religion Founder Kym Gold On Having True Grit as an Entrepreneur
Kym Gold is an American fashion and home design executive. She was the co-founder of designer jeans brand True Religion which she eventually sold for close to a billion dollars. Aside from True Religion, Gold also founded Bella Dahl, Hippie Jeans,...
How The NFL Helped Shape Justin Forsett's Success As An Entrepreneur
Justin Forsett played in the NFL even having a Pro Bowl season in 2014-2015 while with the Baltimore Ravens. While playing in the NFL, Forsett unveiled ShowerPill, a body hygiene product athletes could use after working out. ShowerPill has turned into...
In Pursuit of Passion: How Alli Webb went from Stylist to Founder of DryBar
Finding and pursuing her absolute passion has always been the goal for Alli Webb. Whether that’s taking the leap into beauty school or opening her 100th store, happiness has always been the driving force behind one of Marie Claire’s “Most...
YouTube's Original Sensation, Bethany Mota on the Power of Content
Bethany Mota is one of the original YouTube pioneers and influencer with over 20 million followers across all her channels. She was at the top of her game and named “most influential person on the internet” by TIME. Then, she took a step back from...
Beyond Meat Founder Ethan Brown Is on a Mission to Change What We Eat
When Ethan Brown started Beyond Meat in 2009 he did it with a simple question in mind. Why do you need an animal to create meat and why can't you build meat directly from plants? Well It turns out you can and Ethan Brown and his company Beyond Meat...
Global Designer Eileen Fisher Built a Fashion Empire From Literally Nothing
Eileen is the Founder of EILEEN FISHER, Inc, the design company known for creating simple, timeless garments, where she also serves as the Chairwoman. Eileen ventured into clothing design in 1984. Her story and how she broke into the world of fashion...
Jim McKelvey Founder of Square on Doing Something Thats Never Been Done
Jim McKelvey is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course the co-founder of Square, a financial payments company. He started the business with Jack Dorsey, who went on and founded Twitter and then Jack came back and helped...
Scott Manson on Building a Game Changing Music Business with Scooter Braun
The close friendship between Scott Manson and Scooter Braun goes all the way back to their late teens. In 2012, Scott left his job as a lawyer at a major corporate law firm in Los Angeles and finally joined Scooter's company SB Projects, where today...
Neil deGrasse Tyson On The Meaning of Smart
One of America's best-known scientists, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has spent much of his career sharing his knowledge with others. He has an incredible talent for explaining complex concepts in a clear and accessible manner.Tyson fell in love...
Super Agent Steve Herz On Why Anything Is Possible
Steve Herz is President of The Montag Group, a sports and entertainment talent and marketing consultancy. He is also a career advisor to CEOs, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals. Prior to joining TMG, Steve was the President and Founding...
The Today Show's Al Roker on his own Entrepreneurial Success
Al Roker is an institution. As the weatherman on NBC’s TODAY Show and co-anchor of the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Al has enjoyed the undivided attention of the nation – over 30 million viewers per week – every weekday morning as America prepares for...
Matt Higgins From Poverty to CEO of RSE Ventures
Matt Higgins grew up in poverty while having to take care of his ailing mother. He dropped out of high school, obtained an equivalency diploma and enrolled at Queens College. He started out as a reporter and attended law school at night, while he...
Thirty Five Ventures Rich Kleiman on Building Businesses With NBA Star Kevin Durant
Rich Kleiman formed a special bond with NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Together, they formed Thirty Five Ventures, an umbrella company for their business interests across sports, tech, culture and philanthropy. Rich and Kevin have been immensely...
Rebecca Minkoff and Birchbox's Katia Beauchamp Are Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
Designer Rebecca Minkoff and Katia Beauchamp, the founder of Birchbox, the leading beauty and grooming subscription box with over 2.5 million customers, are working together to support the emerging Female Founder Collective. Minkoff founded the FFC...
NBA Star CJ McCollum on his Entrepreneurial Leap Into the Wine Business
CJ McCollum is a bonafide NBA star. He inked a four-year, $106.6 million contract extension with The Portland Trailblazers in 2016. This summer from inside the NBA's Bubble in Orlando he led his team to the playoffs. But basketball wasn't the only...
Atlanta Falcons Owner and Home Depot Founder, Arthur Blank, on Building "Good" Companies
Arthur M. Blank believes that for good companies, purpose and profit can-and should-go hand in hand. Arthur found incredible success by doing just that with his company Home Depot. The rest is history. Blank stepped down as co-chairman of Home Depot...
Former NBA Star Baron Davis on Building Businesses Off the Court
Baron Davis started preparing for life after the NBA when he was just in high school. Once in the NBA, he quickly became one of the key original investors in Vitaminwater and helped launch Thrive Market. Davis is an entrepreneur, investor and two-time...
How Monique Brandon Is Fixing California's Affordable Housing Crisis
Monique Brandon is working together with legendary venture capitalist Steven Dietz to tackle California's affordable housing crisis. Her company United Dwelling facilitates the conversion of underutilized garages or backyards into attractive housing...
Foursquare and Dodgeball Founder Dennis Crowley On Finding Success In Tech
Dennis Crowley is the co-founder of Foursquare, the technology company that powers location experiences for more than 1 billion people around the world. Previously, he founded Dodgeball, one of the first location-based mobile social services (acquired...
Patron Spirits and Paul Mitchell Founder John Paul Dejoria
John Paul DeJoria is an American entrepreneur, a billionaire and philanthropist best known as a co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and The Patrón Spirits Company. He sold Patron two years ago to spirits company Bacardi for a...
Jillian Michaels On Overcoming Her Own Struggles to Achieve Success
Today, we know Jillian Michaels as a super successful personal trainer, entrepreneur, author, and of course TV star for her appearances on NBC's The Biggest Loser. What many people don't know though is that this super successful woman had to overcome...
Allbirds Founder Tim Brown On Building A Billion Dollar Business Around Comfortable, Stylish, and Sustainable Footwear
A native of New Zealand, Tim Brown was always well versed in the magical qualities of merino wool. He was always inherently curious. That's why while he was playing professional soccer he began asking himself why such a remarkable, sustainable...
KIND Founder Daniel Lubetzky On Building A Billion Dollar Business Around Kindness
Daniel Lubetzky, founder and Executive Chairman of KIND, is on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. He started KIND in 2004 and created a new healthy snacking category. Daniel was always inspired by his father who...
Well+Good Founder Alexia Brue On The State Of The Wellness Industry
In 2009 Alexia Brue launched what has become wellness digital media power house, Well + Good. Alexia started Well + Good after identifying a need for information and resources on the emerging trends in nutrition, fitness, beauty, and overall wellness...
StubHub Founder Jeff Fluhr On How Sporting Events & Concerts Will Return
While at Stanford Graduate School of Business, Fluhr entered the annual business plan competition with the idea of creating a trusted marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sporting events and concerts. Fluhr dropped out of school and co-founded...
Warby Parker Founder Neil Blumenthal On Doubling Down On Retail Post Covid
Robert Tuchman talks with Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, a transformative lifestyle brand that offers designer eyewear at a revolutionary price, while leading the way for socially conscious businesses. Prior to launching Warby...
Sweetgreen Co-Founder & Chief Concept Officer Nicolas Jammet On How Restaurants Return
Robert Tuchman sits down with Sweetgreen Co-Founder & Chief Concept Officer Nicolas Jammet to discuss how the restaurant chain is facing the challenges of Covid. Nicolas also discusses the incredible growth of the company as America's leading...
Betty Liu Is An Award Winning Journalist Who Also Built A Super Successful Media Company
Many people know Betty Liu as an award-winning business journalist. She anchored the Bloomberg Television “Daybreak Asia” program for many years and she also co-created and anchored “In the Loop” for 8 years. But many people don't realize that...
