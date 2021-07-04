Episode 189: Brooke Baldwin, News Anchor and Author, on an Incredible Support System for Women: The “Huddle”

Episode 188: David Rogier, Founder of MasterClass, on his Deep-Seated Love for Education

Episode 187: Jeff Arnold, Founder of WebMD and Sharecare, on Reimagining Healthcare Through Technology

Episode 186: International expansion can be “Darn Tough” without EXIM

Episode 185: Frédéric Fekkai, Founder of Fekkai, on the Joy of Instilling Confidence in his Customers

Episode 184: Eric Mosley, Founder & CEO of Workhuman, on the Importance of Emotional Intelligence in the Office

Episode 183: Mike Kennedy, Founder of Zelle, on Taking a Leap of Faith and Leaving Corporate America

Episode 182: Will Ahmed, Founder of WHOOP, on his Collegiate Athletic Career Shaping his Professional One

Episode 181: Craigslist Founder Craig Newmark

Episode 180: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph

Episode 179: TB12 CEO John Burns Discusses Partnering With Tom Brady and Finding Success

Episode 178: Alex Rodriguez, Founder of A-Rod Corp, On His Successes Off The Field

Episode 177: Wondery: Business Movers

Episode 176: Daina Trout, Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha, on Building the Fastest Growing Brand

Episode 175: Evan Goldberg Founder of Oracle NetSuite on Success in Software

Episode 174: Nate Checketts Founder of Rhone Athleisure Wear on Building a Leading Brand

Episode 173: True Religion Founder Kym Gold On Having True Grit as an Entrepreneur

Episode 172: How The NFL Helped Shape Justin Forsett's Success As An Entrepreneur

Episode 171: In Pursuit of Passion: How Alli Webb went from Stylist to Founder of DryBar

Episode 170: YouTube's Original Sensation, Bethany Mota on the Power of Content

Episode 169: Beyond Meat Founder Ethan Brown Is on a Mission to Change What We Eat

Episode 168: Global Designer Eileen Fisher Built a Fashion Empire From Literally Nothing

Episode 167: Jim McKelvey Founder of Square on Doing Something Thats Never Been Done

Episode 166: Scott Manson on Building a Game Changing Music Business with Scooter Braun

Episode 165: Neil deGrasse Tyson On The Meaning of Smart

Episode 164: Super Agent Steve Herz On Why Anything Is Possible

Episode 163: The Today Show's Al Roker on his own Entrepreneurial Success

Episode 162: Matt Higgins From Poverty to CEO of RSE Ventures

Episode 161: Thirty Five Ventures Rich Kleiman on Building Businesses With NBA Star Kevin Durant

