Daniel Schreiber, Co-Founder of Lemonade, on Success & Failure being Orthogonal to the Entrepreneur
Daniel Schreiber is an entrepreneur and inventor. He co-founded and is CEO at Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), a high-tech insurance company that uses artificial intelligence to recommend policies and identify fraudulent claims. It donates profits to charities chosen by users and retains a flat-fee from each user. The company is now valued at more than $2 billion with 1MM customers.
Wondery: One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis
One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis is a little bit of a masterclass, a cocktail party and a Sunday drive all wrapped up into 30 minutes with an audience invited to listen in. Marcus values family, community, character and ethics and helps small business owners who need his guidance and investment. His process is very personal and provides valuable insight through his ability to identify both problems and solutions. For years he has transformed the trajectory of businesses and the lives of its founders. Listeners will get to enjoy fun and unfiltered conversations centered around mentoring entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs that Marcus invites onto the show are creating products or services that will impact the world for the better. In each episode, listeners will meet the most exciting generation of business owners, including Charles Barkley, Kathy Ireland, Al Roker and Nicole Miller, and all the innovative ventures coming to and disrupting the market. Marcus talks to CEOs, entrepreneurs, inventors and all kinds of new leaders in the only way he knows how, it gets personal. They also talk about something successful people rarely reveal, what they need to take their success to the next level. Marcus and the guest explore that question in an effort to solve that puzzle. Listen Here: http://wondery.fm/100PercentSuccess
Andrew Dudum Founder of Hims & Hers on the Future of Healthcare
Andrew Dudum is the Co-Founder and CEO of modern healthcare brands Hims and Hers (NYSE: HIMS). Previously he co-founded Atomic, a venture-builder in San Francisco backed by Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen, and is an active Angel Investor and Advisor to over two dozen startups. He co-founded Ever.com in 2013, one of the top iOS productivity apps across 95+ countries. Additionally, he founded Lendforpeace.com, the first non for profit micro-lending platform for the Middle East.
Josh Harris, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management, HBSE + MP of the 76ers & New Jersey Devils
Josh Harris is a Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management, the second-largest alternatives and largest alternative credit manager. He is also the Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a company created to accelerate community growth and explore strategic investment opportunities in sports, entertainment, and media. Within the HBSE portfolio, Josh is the Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.
Thomas Tull, Founder of Legendary Entertainment and Tulco, on Pursuing Childhood Passions
Thomas Tull is the Founder of Legendary Entertainment and Tulco LLC. Legendary entertainment is one of the first companies to jointly finance films with movie studios, partnering with Warner Bros in 2005. Tulco is a holding company that helps its portfolio companies apply technology such as AI, machine learning, and predictive data analytics. In this episode, find out how Tull’s childhood passions (Batman, Led Zeppelin, and Pittsburgh Steelers) have followed him throughout his career. This episode is sponsored by DoorDash for Work. Get DoorDash for Work and make work delicious. Go to: work.doordash.com/Success
Sarah Leary, Co-Founder of Nextdoor, on Bringing Local Communities Together
Sarah Leary is the co-founder of Nextdoor, the free and private social network for neighborhoods. Nextdoor has grown from a single neighborhood to neighborhoods in all 50 states. In this episode, Leary details her incredible journey of being a founder and the challenges she faced when realizing the first product she built wasn’t the right one. Leary stresses that at the end of the day, it is the team that is the true investment!
Todd Mckinnon, CEO & Co-Founder of Okta, on the Power of Cloud Computing
Todd McKinnon is the CEO and co-founder of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA.) Okta puts identity at the forefront of security by providing a cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication. In his remarkable story, McKinnon details leaving his corporate job with little direction, but fascination driving him to pursue a start-up in cloud computing.
Adam Bold, Chairman of A3 Artist Agency, on Changing the Culture of Talent Agencies
Adam Bold is an entrepreneur known for disrupting the financial world with “The Mutual Fund Store.” The company served the mass-affluent (people with $50-$500,000 to invest), a largely underserved market by investment firms. The company was a huge success and was purchased by Financial Engines Inc. A few years later, Bold saw an opportunity for necessary change in the culture of the entertainment industry. He purchased A3 Artists Agency (formally, Abrams) and is now Chairman.
Wondery: The Vaping Fix
Two young Silicon Valley entrepreneurs set out to rid the world of smoking with an incredible new product. The device stands to disrupt the tobacco industry and make them rich, until it falls into the wrong hands and lives are ruined. From classrooms to hospitals, boardrooms to the Oval Office, what can be done to protect teenagers and is it too late? From Laura Beil, the reporter behind Dr Death and Bad Batch, comes The Vaping Fix, the inside story of the rise of Juul and the making of a crisis. Listen to THE VAPING FIX at: http://wondery.fm/VF_HowSuccessHappens
Justin McLeod, Founder of Hinge, on the Magnitude of Relationships
Justin McLeod is the Founder of Hinge, the dating app which was acquired by Match Group in 2018. Hinge differentiates itself as an app focused on in depth ways of forming relationships, with the mantra “designed to be deleted.” McLeod founded Hinge based on his powerful romantic journey which borders a real-life fairytale! Tune into this week's episode for a story on innovation, authenticity, and romance.
Paul English, Co-Founder of Kayak and Lola.com, on Importance of Design Simplicity
Paul English is the co-founder of the online travel agency, Kayak, which was acquired by Priceline in 2012. Currently, English is the co-founder and CTO at Lola.com, a company that develops corporate travel management and expense software for web browsers. English is a serial entrepreneur who has founded many successful tech companies. If his numerous tech companies weren’t enough, Paul is also a gracious philanthropist, founding Summits Education, a network of 41 schools in Haiti.
Alex Lieberman, Founder of Morning Brew, on Pursuing His Passion Instead of His Plan
Alex Lieberman is the Founder and CEO of Morning Brew. Morning Brew, which was recently acquired by Insider Inc. (formerly Business Insider) is an extremely successful email newsletter where readers can enjoy their business news in an innovative and creative way. The Brew started as a passion project, and when faced with the decision of following a set path in banking, or pursuing his passion in building out the Brew, Alex determined that there was nothing more important than that passion.
Toni Ko, Founder of NYX Cosmetics, on the Grit She Learned as a First Generation Immigrant
Toni Ko is the Founder of well-known makeup brand NYX cosmetics, which sold to L’Oreal in 2014. She has gone on to found many more ventures ranging from a sunglasses company to an investment firm focused on women-owned businesses. Her current occupation is as CEO and Founder of Bespoke Beauty Brands. However, behind Toni’s incredible success is the story of a first generation immigrant who moved to America at the age of just thirteen.
Wondery: Secret Sauce
In Wondery’s newest series, Secret Sauce, hosts John Frye and Sam Donner explore the stories and successes behind some of the most inspiring businesses, creative innovators and intrepid entrepreneurs. First up, we’re diving into the company that revolutionized how we vacation, travel, and even how we trust other people...we’re talking about Airbnb. In 2008, Air Bed and Breakfast launched at SXSW with high hopes of becoming an alternative to overbooked hotels...but they ended up with just two people booking a stay...and one of them was a co-founder of the company. How did Airbnb persevere through adversity to become a company that would forever change the way we think about travel? What was their magic - their secret sauce - that made them such an unlikely success story? And what lessons can we learn from them? Listen at http://wondery.fm/SS_SuccessHappens
Nicholas Stone, Founder of BlueStone Lane, on the Power of Connecting with Others
Nicholas Stone is the Founder & CEO of Bluestone Lane. Bluestone Lane is the fastest growing premium cafe brand in the United States, with 50+ locations across 9 markets (NY, LA, SF, DC, NJ, PA, MA & Toronto CDN). Headquartered in New York City, Bluestone Lane is influenced by Australian independent coffee-culture, and is committed to providing elevated cafe experiences focused on human connection.
Brooke Baldwin, News Anchor and Author, on an Incredible Support System for Women: The “Huddle”
Brooke Baldwin is the author of “Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.” The longtime CNN news anchor describes the “huddle,” as a phenomenon where women get together in politics, Hollywood, activism, the arts, sports, and everyday friendships to provide each other with support, empowerment, inspiration, and strength to ultimately create change.
David Rogier, Founder of MasterClass, on his Deep-Seated Love for Education
David Rogier is the CEO and Co-Founder of MasterClass—the online-learning platform where you can learn to shoot a basketball from Steph Curry, filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, and photography from Annie Leibovitz. MasterClass is slick and highly produced, carrying classes from the biggest names in their respective industries. On this week's episode Rogier details the progression of MasterClass with its foundation rooted in his love for learning.
Jeff Arnold, Founder of WebMD and Sharecare, on Reimagining Healthcare Through Technology
Jeff Arnold’s storied career began with founding QDS, a cardiac arrhythmia monitoring company, one of the first organizations to use telemedicine. He then founded WebMD, the first healthcare company to harness the internet’s power to create a destination for consumers, healthcare institutions, and physicians. Today, Arnold runs Sharecare, a digital health company helping people manage their needs in one place. In this episode, Arnold details his journey and how he’s shaped the healthcare world.
International expansion can be “Darn Tough” without EXIM
For many companies both big and small, international expansion is an incredibly daunting task. The thought of carrying a large open balance from a custom half-way around the world and unsure if their international clients will even pay their invoices, causes much heartburn and lack of sleep for U.S. exporters. That’s where the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) comes in! EXIM offers export credit insurance on those receivables, which provides peace of mind knowing they will be covered against non-payment. Not only does EXIM provide an insurance policy for companies, but also incredible knowledge on international expansion. In this episode we sit down with the local Vermont startup, Darn Tough, as they detail their incredible experience with EXIM helping them expand into international markets. Visit us at exim.gov/entrepreneur to speak with an export business specialist today.
Frédéric Fekkai, Founder of Fekkai, on the Joy of Instilling Confidence in his Customers
For almost three decades, Frédéric Fekkai has shaped the international beauty landscape. Frédéric Fekkai evolved from a salon owner and stylist to a luxury lifestyle brand. With the brand taking off, Frédéric redesigned his flagship and opened the iconic 10,000 square foot salon on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Fekkai, which sold to Procter & Gamble was reclaimed by Frédéric in recent years, and he is now working to evolve the brand with a focus on clean ingredients and sustainable practices.
Eric Mosley, Founder & CEO of Workhuman, on the Importance of Emotional Intelligence in the Office
Eric Mosley is the Founder and CEO of Workhuman. Workhuman works globally to help create a more inclusive, positive employee experience at work. Their human applications software fills the void between administrative governance and human connections. Mosley founded the company with the emotionally intelligent vision that we need to start treating people like human beings at work by connecting people and meeting their basic human needs.
Mike Kennedy, Founder of Zelle, on Taking a Leap of Faith and Leaving Corporate America
Mike Kennedy is the former CEO and Co-Founder of clearxchange, which was bought and rebranded as Zelle, the largest digital peer-to-peer network in the United States. Zelle enables individuals to electronically transfer money from their bank account to another registered user's bank account. However, as an accomplished executive it wasn’t easy for Mike to take a leap of faith and exit the corporate world. Hear from Mike as he discusses his journey from Corporate America to Entrepreneur.
Will Ahmed, Founder of WHOOP, on his Collegiate Athletic Career Shaping his Professional One
Will Ahmed is the Founder and CEO of WHOOP, which has developed next generation wearable technology for optimizing human performance and health. Ahmed founded WHOOP with a background in collegiate athletics where he realized the detriment of over-training and the importance of recovery. Today, WHOOP members range from professional athletes and fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and executives to military personnel and healthcare workers.
Craigslist Founder Craig Newmark
Craig Newmark is a web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are “getting stuff done” in areas that include trustworthy journalism, voter protection, women in technology, and veterans & military families.
Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph
As co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph laid much of the groundwork for a service that’s grown to 150 million subscribers, and fundamentally altered how the world experiences media. Marc’s career as an entrepreneur spans four decades. He’s founded or co-founded six other successful startups, mentored hundreds of early stage entrepreneurs, and as an investor has helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures (and just as many unsuccessful ones).
TB12 CEO John Burns Discusses Partnering With Tom Brady and Finding Success
Several years ago, Tom Brady founded TB12 and John Burns was an early client of TB12. A long time wellness entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, John ended up at TB12 initially to help rehab a hockey injury and he left as the CEO. Today, through this pandemic, John is leading TB12 into new realms and working on building a billion-dollar business on step at a time. Hear from John about his past successes, past failures, and the future of TB12.
Alex Rodriguez, Founder of A-Rod Corp, On His Successes Off The Field
While Alex Rodriguez is best know for being an MLB All Star, most people don't know about his accomplishments off the field. It started with Alex starting A-Rod Corp in 2003 on the theory that investing his MLB earnings wisely would protect him from the kinds of financial struggles that afflict too many professional athletes. Today, A-Rod Corp is a massive business with multiple verticals investing in a variety of sectors. Alex discusses his drive to continue working and building every day.
Wondery: Business Movers
In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them to success, how exactly did these companies grow from an idea and a dream to multi- billion dollar corporations? Hear the landmark decisions, the scandals, and the stunning triumphs that made them who they are. First up: Walt Disney. Listen at http://wondery.fm/success_movers
Daina Trout, Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha, on Building the Fastest Growing Brand
Daina Trout, has Masters’ degrees in Nutrition and in Public Health from Tufts University, she was working in corporate America when she decided to pursue her passion for “real” food and brew the best-tasting, highest quality kombucha on the market. Under her fearless leadership, Health-Ade has grown from a small production beverage made in her apartment and sold at local farmers markets into the fastest growing brand in the category three years in a row.
Evan Goldberg Founder of Oracle NetSuite on Success in Software
Since Evan Goldberg was a kid he always knew he wanted to build software. As the founder of Oracle NetSuite, he understood that a business starts with an idea and succeeds because of the people. He grew NetSuite from a small office above a hair salon into a global organization that was acquired by Oracle several years ago. But like most entrepreneurs success didn't come so easy to Evan. In fact, he had to face many challenges before building his billion dollar business.
Daniel Schreiber, Co-Founder of Lemonade, on Success & Failure being Orthogonal to the Entrepreneur
