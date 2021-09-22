Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody, on the Next Evolution of Health & Wellness
Benjamin Nazarian is the CEO of Therabody, the creator of the Theragun. Under his leadership, Therabody evolved from a single device, which pioneered the percussive therapy category - into an ecosystem of products and solutions that help people perform better, recover faster, and manage pain as an alternative to traditional medicine.
Nate Faust, Founder of Olive and Jet.com, on the Future of Online Shopping & Delivery
Nate Faust is the Founder of Olive, a first of its kind shopping site with a mission to reduce waste from online shopping. Olive consolidates a shopper's orders from multiple retailers into one delivery, with the package arriving in a reusable tote without any cardboard/plastic. Nate previously co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart for $3.3B, the largest US e-commerce acquisition to date at the time.
Aly Orady, Founder of Tonal, on Sculpting the Future of the Fitness Industry
Aly Orady is the founder of Tonal, the piece of gym equipment, revolutionizing strength training. Aly began his career in supercomputing, but found himself unhappy and overweight, so he quit his job to get healthy. The key to his success was strength training. However, there was never enough time to get to a gym or enough space for weights at home. Thus, he conceptualized swapping metal weights and gravity for electromagnetic resistance and created Tonal, now valued at $1.6B!
Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation
Asahi Pompey is Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Asahi leads Goldman Sachs’ community engagement programs: 10,000 Small Businesses, 10,000 Women, One Million Black Women, Goldman Sachs Gives and Community TeamWorks. Despite a storied career Asahi has quite humble beginnings growing up as an immigrant. While her family didn’t have a lot, she had a support system with rich values. Tune into this episode for her phenomenal story and journey.
Andy Holloway, Co-Founder & Co-Host of The Fantasy Footballers, on Growing an Organic Audience
Andy Holloway is the co-hosts and co-founder of The Fantasy Footballers Podcast. The podcast is the leader in the industry, with a bigger audience than the fantasy shows from ESPN, CBS, NFL and Yahoo!. The Ballers are regularly the No. 1 sports podcast leading into and during the NFL season with an audience numbering in the multi-millions. Tune into this week's episode to find out how to build a massive podcast following.
Jon Levy, Author of “The Art & Science of Cultivating Influence,” on Trust and Sense of Belonging
Jon Levy is a behavioral scientist best known for his work in human connection, trust and influence. He’s the Author of the newly released NYT Best seller, You’re Invited: The Art & Science of Cultivating Influence, in it Levy explores how our ability to impact anything from longevity, and business, to social causes are a byproduct of our relationships, trust and a sense of belonging. More than a decade ago, Jon founded The Influencers Dinner, a secret dining experience for industry leaders.
Rodney Williams, CEO of Belvedere Vodka, on Running a Brand Greater than Himself
Rodney Williams is the CEO of Belvedere Vodka. He is responsible for the development, growth, and business vision for the company. In this week's episode, Williams talks about leading the charge in the global rollout of “Made With Nature,” Belvedere’s first brand platform that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, rooted in its all-natural philosophy. Williams also details Belvedere's origins, ingredients, and craft in order to understand the unique taste and character of the product.
Robert Christiansen, Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Disrupting Through Data
Robert Christiansen is a VP in the CTO office at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a serial entrepreneur. He brings his innovative mindset to help shape company strategy and build relationships with global clients and partners. Hear firsthand his experience with starting a business and how being data-centered can solve the largest of challenges. Learn how AI and Machine Learning can make a positive, sustainable impact in everyday life - from hospitals to manufacturing.
Monica Royer, Founder of Monica+Andy, on Success as an Entrepreneur & Mom
After her daughter was born, Monica Royer began to look for quality, organic baby clothes and a company that was willing to work with moms. Realizing a hole in the market, she decided to create her own brand by founding Monica+Andy. Monica+Andy aspires to be the most thoughtful children's apparel brand on the market. All of their products and services are designed and approved by moms, for moms, in order to ensure they're up to the best standards for kids.
Stacy Madison, Founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips & BeBOLD bars, on Doing What She Loves
Stacy Madison is the Founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips. In this episode we learn all about the story of how this company rose to the top. After its massive success, Stacy sold her pita chip company to Pepsi. Stacy went on to launch her own Juice Bar where the homemade energy bars were such a hit that they have become her latest venture. BeBOLD bars contain a few high end, simple ingredients where nothing is processed: just mixed, pressed, and packed.
Jeff Immelt, Former CEO of GE, on Leading with Integrity in the Face of Uncertainty
Jeff Immelt is the former CEO of GE. He has been named one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times by Barron’s. During his tenure, GE was named “America’s Most Admired Company” by Fortune magazine and one of “The World’s Most Respected Companies” in polls by Barron’s and the Financial Times. Today, Jeff is a Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates, a global VC and PE firm. He is also the author of HOT SEAT, a memoir of leadership in times of crisis.
Lisa Skeete Tatum, Founder of Landit, on Diverse High-Potential Talent in the Workplace
Lisa Skeete Tatum is founder and CEO of Landit, a personalized career pathing platform which increases the success and engagement of women and diverse groups in the workplace. The platform offers a solution that enables companies to attract, develop, and retain diverse talent. Lisa is on numerous boards including: Stryker Corporation, Union Square Hospitality Group, USHG Acquisition Corp, Cornell University Board of Trustees, and the Harvard Business School Board of Dean’s Advisors.
Daniel Schreiber, Co-Founder of Lemonade, on Success & Failure being Orthogonal to the Entrepreneur
Daniel Schreiber is an entrepreneur and inventor. He co-founded and is CEO at Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), a high-tech insurance company that uses artificial intelligence to recommend policies and identify fraudulent claims. It donates profits to charities chosen by users and retains a flat-fee from each user. The company is now valued at more than $2 billion with 1MM customers.
Andrew Dudum Founder of Hims & Hers on the Future of Healthcare
Andrew Dudum is the Co-Founder and CEO of modern healthcare brands Hims and Hers (NYSE: HIMS). Previously he co-founded Atomic, a venture-builder in San Francisco backed by Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen, and is an active Angel Investor and Advisor to over two dozen startups. He co-founded Ever.com in 2013, one of the top iOS productivity apps across 95+ countries. Additionally, he founded Lendforpeace.com, the first non for profit micro-lending platform for the Middle East.
Josh Harris, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management, HBSE + MP of the 76ers & New Jersey Devils
Josh Harris is a Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management, the second-largest alternatives and largest alternative credit manager. He is also the Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a company created to accelerate community growth and explore strategic investment opportunities in sports, entertainment, and media. Within the HBSE portfolio, Josh is the Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.
Thomas Tull, Founder of Legendary Entertainment and Tulco, on Pursuing Childhood Passions
Thomas Tull is the Founder of Legendary Entertainment and Tulco LLC. Legendary entertainment is one of the first companies to jointly finance films with movie studios, partnering with Warner Bros in 2005. Tulco is a holding company that helps its portfolio companies apply technology such as AI, machine learning, and predictive data analytics. In this episode, find out how Tull’s childhood passions (Batman, Led Zeppelin, and Pittsburgh Steelers) have followed him throughout his career. This episode is sponsored by DoorDash for Work. Get DoorDash for Work and make work delicious. Go to: work.doordash.com/Success
Sarah Leary, Co-Founder of Nextdoor, on Bringing Local Communities Together
Sarah Leary is the co-founder of Nextdoor, the free and private social network for neighborhoods. Nextdoor has grown from a single neighborhood to neighborhoods in all 50 states. In this episode, Leary details her incredible journey of being a founder and the challenges she faced when realizing the first product she built wasn’t the right one. Leary stresses that at the end of the day, it is the team that is the true investment!
Todd Mckinnon, CEO & Co-Founder of Okta, on the Power of Cloud Computing
Todd McKinnon is the CEO and co-founder of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA.) Okta puts identity at the forefront of security by providing a cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication. In his remarkable story, McKinnon details leaving his corporate job with little direction, but fascination driving him to pursue a start-up in cloud computing.
Adam Bold, Chairman of A3 Artist Agency, on Changing the Culture of Talent Agencies
Adam Bold is an entrepreneur known for disrupting the financial world with “The Mutual Fund Store.” The company served the mass-affluent (people with $50-$500,000 to invest), a largely underserved market by investment firms. The company was a huge success and was purchased by Financial Engines Inc. A few years later, Bold saw an opportunity for necessary change in the culture of the entertainment industry. He purchased A3 Artists Agency (formally, Abrams) and is now Chairman.
Justin McLeod, Founder of Hinge, on the Magnitude of Relationships
Justin McLeod is the Founder of Hinge, the dating app which was acquired by Match Group in 2018. Hinge differentiates itself as an app focused on in depth ways of forming relationships, with the mantra “designed to be deleted.” McLeod founded Hinge based on his powerful romantic journey which borders a real-life fairytale! Tune into this week's episode for a story on innovation, authenticity, and romance.
Paul English, Co-Founder of Kayak and Lola.com, on Importance of Design Simplicity
Paul English is the co-founder of the online travel agency, Kayak, which was acquired by Priceline in 2012. Currently, English is the co-founder and CTO at Lola.com, a company that develops corporate travel management and expense software for web browsers. English is a serial entrepreneur who has founded many successful tech companies. If his numerous tech companies weren’t enough, Paul is also a gracious philanthropist, founding Summits Education, a network of 41 schools in Haiti.
Alex Lieberman, Founder of Morning Brew, on Pursuing His Passion Instead of His Plan
Alex Lieberman is the Founder and CEO of Morning Brew. Morning Brew, which was recently acquired by Insider Inc. (formerly Business Insider) is an extremely successful email newsletter where readers can enjoy their business news in an innovative and creative way. The Brew started as a passion project, and when faced with the decision of following a set path in banking, or pursuing his passion in building out the Brew, Alex determined that there was nothing more important than that passion.
Toni Ko, Founder of NYX Cosmetics, on the Grit She Learned as a First Generation Immigrant
Toni Ko is the Founder of well-known makeup brand NYX cosmetics, which sold to L’Oreal in 2014. She has gone on to found many more ventures ranging from a sunglasses company to an investment firm focused on women-owned businesses. Her current occupation is as CEO and Founder of Bespoke Beauty Brands. However, behind Toni’s incredible success is the story of a first generation immigrant who moved to America at the age of just thirteen.
Nicholas Stone, Founder of BlueStone Lane, on the Power of Connecting with Others
Nicholas Stone is the Founder & CEO of Bluestone Lane. Bluestone Lane is the fastest growing premium cafe brand in the United States, with 50+ locations across 9 markets (NY, LA, SF, DC, NJ, PA, MA & Toronto CDN). Headquartered in New York City, Bluestone Lane is influenced by Australian independent coffee-culture, and is committed to providing elevated cafe experiences focused on human connection.
Brooke Baldwin, News Anchor and Author, on an Incredible Support System for Women: The “Huddle”
Brooke Baldwin is the author of “Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.” The longtime CNN news anchor describes the “huddle,” as a phenomenon where women get together in politics, Hollywood, activism, the arts, sports, and everyday friendships to provide each other with support, empowerment, inspiration, and strength to ultimately create change.
David Rogier, Founder of MasterClass, on his Deep-Seated Love for Education
David Rogier is the CEO and Co-Founder of MasterClass—the online-learning platform where you can learn to shoot a basketball from Steph Curry, filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, and photography from Annie Leibovitz. MasterClass is slick and highly produced, carrying classes from the biggest names in their respective industries. On this week's episode Rogier details the progression of MasterClass with its foundation rooted in his love for learning.
Jeff Arnold, Founder of WebMD and Sharecare, on Reimagining Healthcare Through Technology
Jeff Arnold’s storied career began with founding QDS, a cardiac arrhythmia monitoring company, one of the first organizations to use telemedicine. He then founded WebMD, the first healthcare company to harness the internet’s power to create a destination for consumers, healthcare institutions, and physicians. Today, Arnold runs Sharecare, a digital health company helping people manage their needs in one place. In this episode, Arnold details his journey and how he’s shaped the healthcare world.
