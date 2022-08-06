Sallie Krawcheck, Co-Founder of Ellevest, on Getting More Money into the Hands of Women
Sallie Krawcheck, is the co-founder of Ellevest. Ellevest is the #1 investment company for women. Sallie's professional mission is to get more money into the hands of women. Ellevest was named on CNBC's top 50 "Disruptor" list in 2019, on LinkedIn's 50 "Most Sought-After Startups" list two years in a row, and as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 100 Brilliant Ideas. Krawcheck is also the best-selling author of "Own It: The Power of Women at Work."
Julie Rice, Co-Founder of SoulCycle, on the Power of Building Community
Julie Rice is co-founder of the fitness phenomenon, SoulCycle. Rice's life's work has been about building community and she served as Co-CEO at SoulCycle from 2006 to 2015 before serving as a Partner at WeWork from 2017 to 2019. She is currently the Co-Founder of Peoplehood. Peoplehood makes the world a more connected and empathetic place, one conversation at a time. In addition, she is a board member of the Public Theatre and WeightWatchers.
Steve Fredette, Co-Founder of Toast, on Technological Innovation
Steve Fredette is president and co-founder of Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST.) Toast, Inc. is a cloud-based restaurant software company, providing restaurant management and a point of sale system. Steve spearheads the company’s product and innovation initiatives. Prior to founding Toast, Steve started and co-led the mobile commerce business at Endeca (now known as Oracle), where he built out the product team.
Jodi Guber Brufsky, Founder of Beyond Yoga, on Body Positivity
Jodi Guber Brufsky is the Founder of Beyond Yoga, a luxury athleisure brand that empowers women of all shapes and sizes, setting a tone of body positivity and inclusivity. Beyond Yoga was most recently sold to Levi’s. Prior to Beyond Yoga, Jodi co-founded Beyond PR, a full-service event and public relations company. Today, Jodi continues to spread the mission and vision for Beyond Yoga through podcasts, articles, and social media.
Chip Wilson, Founder of lululemon, on Elevating the World from Mediocrity to Greatness
Chip Wilson is the founder of lululemon. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. Chip’s mantra is to create possibilities for people to live longer, healthier, more fun lives in his pursuit to elevate the world from mediocrity to greatness.
Marc Gorlin, Founder of Roadie, On New Type of Delivery Platform
Marc Gorlin is the founder and CEO of crowdsourced delivery platform Roadie, which he launched in 2014. Roadie puts unused capacity in passenger vehicles to work by connecting people with items to send with drivers heading in the right direction. The company works with consumers and businesses across almost every industry to enable a faster, cheaper and more scalable solution for same-day and urgent delivery. Roadie became a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS in 2021.
Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder of Care.com, on Leading a Company to IPO
Sheila Lirio Marcelo was founder and former CEO and Chairwoman of Care.com, the world’s largest marketplace for care, serving more than 35 million people across 20 countries and growing more than 100% year-over-year from its founding in 2006 until the company went public. Marelo has now become one of only 22 women to ever found and lead a company to IPO.
Steven Galanis, Co-Founder of Cameo, on Helping Talent Connect with Fans
Steven Galanis is the co-founder and CEO of Cameo, the leading marketplace building personal relationships among talent, fans and brands through custom video messages, live video calls and direct messages. The Cameo platform has connected fans with tens of thousands of their favorite athletes, entertainers and other influencers, facilitated more than 2.5 million Cameo videos, and raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program.
Michael Browning, Founder of Unleashed Brands & Urban Air Adventure Park on Franchising
Michael Browning is the CEO and Founder of Unleashed Brands, a platform company that houses the world’s best franchise brands to help kids learn, play and grow. Browning launched Unleashed in 2021 after noticing a void in the market for parents looking for a trusted resource for kid’s activities. The growing portfolio currently includes Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology and The Little Gym.
Sam Riley, CEO of Ansarada, on Mastering the Fundamentals
This week, Ansarada CEO Sam Riley spoke with Robert Tuchman on How Success Happens about getting his start in business, the lessons he learned along the way, and what Ansarada’s early days were like. The duo discuss the skill of converting the risk-averse, as well as how growing your business sometimes means taking obstacles head-on. Hear about the mission to make life easier for dealmakers, as well as the commitment to give back, that makes Ansarada so successful. Press play and enjoy this fantastic bonus episode!
Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb Mobility, on Reimagining Urban Mobility
Stuart Landesberg, Co-Founder of Grove Collaborative, on Transforming the Consumer Products Industry
Stuart Landesberg is the co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative, a leading sustainable consumer products company transforming the industry into a force for human and environmental good. Stu has long been passionate about sustainability. Grove creates and curates high-performing, planet-first products across household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, and pets. It was recently announced that Grove will be going public via a SPAC backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.
Daniel Lamarre, Cirque du Soleil , on the Balancing Act of Running a Successful Business
Daniel Lamarre has spent more than two decades with Cirque du Soleil. At its peak, Cirque had annual sales of $1 billion and 15 million attendees per year. As CEO, he guided the organization through a period of astounding growth and then brought it back to life during the massive upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently Executive Vice Chairman of the Board. In this episode Daniel is a natural storyteller, drawing from his successes and failures, always choosing laughter and humility.
Marco Zappacosta, Co-Founder and CEO of Thumbtack, on Building a Platform for Home Care
Marco Zappacosta is the co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack, a technology leader building the all-in-one home care platform helping customers find and hire skilled professionals. Thumbtack empowers homeowners to instantly book the right skilled professionals and supports hundreds of thousands of small businesses to grow sustainably. The company has raised more than $500 million and Marco has been recognized on Forbes’ 30 Under 30.
Nicole Miller, Iconic Designer, on Fashion Innovation
Nicole Miller is a globally recognized fashion designer. Nicole’s continued innovation has often led to her being the first to popularize a new technique or fabric. Nicole’s vision is to create sustainable, accessible luxury and premium fashion and lifestyle products for eco-conscious, empowered women and their families who want to look their best, feel good about their consumer choices, and participate in making the world a better place.
Soledad O’Brien (Award-Winning Documentarian, Journalist, and Speaker) on Framing a Story
Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author and philanthropist. Known as a provocative, credible and smart interviewer throughout her career, Soledad has been dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues and is a thought leader whose public engagement garners wide attention. Soledad is also the CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multiplatform media production company.
Jonathan Adler, Founder, Potter, and Interior Decorator, on Starting Small
Jonathan Adler’s mission is to bring modern American glamour to your life by creating a foundation of timelessly chic furniture and accessorizing with abandon. It all started with pottery, as he’s been obsessed with clay since he was a kid. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and in 1998, he opened his first store. Today his offerings span furniture, lighting, and décor; rooted in his commitment to outstanding design, impeccable materials, and unparalleled craftsmanship.
John Doerr, Chair of Kleiner Perkins & Author of Speed and Scale, on the Global Climate Crisis
John Doerr is the chair of Kleiner Perkins and the author of the number-one best-seller Measure What Matters and Speed and Scale, an action plan to solve the global climate crisis. John has served entrepreneurs with ingenuity and optimism, helping them build bold teams and disruptive companies. A pioneer of Silicon Valley’s cleantech movement, he has invested in zero-emissions technologies since 2006. In this very important episode John discusses the climate crisis in detail.
Jessica Livingston, Co-Founder of Y Combinator, on Putting Entrepreneurs First
Jessica Livingston is a co-founder and partner at Y Combinator. Y Combinator (YC) is a startup fund and program. Since 2005, YC has invested in over 3,000 companies including Airbnb, DoorDash, Stripe, Instacart, Dropbox, and Coinbase. The combined valuation of YC companies is approaching $1T. Y Combinator was the first startup accelerator, and continues to lead the space with programs and resources that support founders throughout the life of their company.
Falon Fatemi (Founder of Fireside) & Deepak Chopra (MD, FACP) on Revolutionizing Content Creation
Falon Fatemi is the CEO of the interactive entertainment platform, Fireside which she co-founded with Mark Cuban. Fireside empowers professional creators to own their content and tell stories in completely new ways. One of the most prominent creators on Fireside is Deepak Chopra. He is the Founder of The Chopra Foundation & Chopra Global. Deepak is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, personal transformation, and continues to be at the forefront of the meditation revolution.
Ben Francis, Founder of Gymshark, on Transforming the Fitness Apparel Space
Ben Francis is the Founder and CEO of Gymshark — the first-of-its-kind, British fitness community and apparel brand. Ben founded Gymshark when he was 19, while juggling University and working as a pizza delivery driver. Bootstrapping the brand from his bedroom, Ben found his passion at the intersection of business, IT, and fitness, creating what would become a billion dollar company. In 2020, Gymshark became the second of only two UK brands to achieve Unicorn status with no external funding.
Mariam Naficy, Founder of Minted, on Building a Marketplace of Independent Artists
Mariam Naficy is the Founder and Co-CEO at Minted. Minted is the leading crowd-sourcing design company that holds continuous design competitions. Designers submit work from all over the world and Minted’s community votes to tell the company what to sell. Previously she co-founded the first online cosmetics retailer, Eve.com, which was sold for over $100 million. In this episode we get to hear Mariam’s expertise on entrepreneurship and business strategy.
Special Episode: How Success Happened for Host, Robert Tuchman
In this episode, we turn the mic around. Who’s this host, Rob Tuchman, interviewing the world's most successful entrepreneurs? Well, I’m currently co-founder of Amaze Media Labs. Amaze is one of the fastest growing businesses within the podcast industry. Formerly, I built and sold my two previous businesses around my passions (sports & entertainment.) This week I'll be interviewed by Brett Perlmutter, the producing manager for the How Success podcast, who also does work in the venture space.
Matt Meeker, Co-Founder of Bark & Meetup.com, on Building an Authentic Business
Matt Meeker is the Executive Chairman and co-founder of Bark (NYSE: BARK.) Bark was launched with BarkBox, a monthly themed subscription of all-natural treats and clever toys. Today, Bark is a subscription commerce company that serves dog parents who are obsessed with their dogs, sending thousands of boxes each month. Prior to Bark Matt co-founded Meetup, a network of local communities that meet offline about shared interests and passions.
Sal Khan, Founder of Khan Academy, on Providing a Free, World-Class Education for Anyone, Anywhere
Sal Khan is the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Sal founded Khan Academy as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2008. Today, Khan Academy’s platform includes more than 70,000 practice problems as well as videos and articles that cover a range of K–12 subjects. Nearly 20 million learners use Khan Academy every month in 190 countries and 51 languages.
Nick Brown, Co-Founder of Imaginary Ventures, on Making Decisive Investments & Career Choices
Nick Brown is Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Imaginary Ventures, a venture capital firm focusing on the consumer, product, and retail enablement sectors. Founded in partnership with Natalie Massenet, founder and former CEO of Net-A-Porter, Imaginary invests in brands, platforms and entrepreneurs that are changing how a new generation of consumers live, eat and shop. Some key investments include Everlane, Reformation, Glossier, SKIMS, FarFetch, Universal Standard, and Daily Harvest.
Ian Schrager, Founder of Studio 54 & Ian Schrager Company, on Trailblazing the Experiential Industry
Roy Heffernan, Partner at The Life is Good Company, on Spreading Optimism
Nick Molnar, Co-Founder of Afterpay, on being a Life-Long Entrepreneur
Nick Molnar is co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Afterpay, the leading retail installment payments innovator, recently acquired by Square for $39 billion. Nick’s vision for Afterpay was to create a global payment solution that would allow consumers to pay for items in four interest-free installments. As a millennial himself, he recognized that this generation has an aversion to credit cards because they can lead to compounding debt.
Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, on Building Creator-Driven Brands
Sean Moriarty is the CEO of Leaf Group. Leaf Group is a media company that operates online brands and marketplace brands. The Leaf Group portfolio has e-commerce platforms like Society6 and Saatchi Art and publishing platforms such as Well+Good and Hunker. As the former CEO of Ticketmaster, Sean has a unique perspective on blending content and commerce. He was recently recognized as one of the “50 Best CEO’s for Women” and one of the “50 Best CEO’s for Diversity.”
