Benny Buller, Founder of Velo3D, on Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing
Benny Buller is founder of Velo3D. Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. The company unlocks true design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. Previous to Velo3D Buller was at Khosla Ventures,, Solyndra, Inc., and First Solar.
Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Benny Buller, Founder of Velo3D, on Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing
Benny Buller is founder of Velo3D. Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. The company unlocks true design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. Previous to Velo3D Buller was at Khosla Ventures,, Solyndra, Inc., and First Solar.
Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer, on Leading the Meditation Movement
Christopher Plowman is the CEO of Insight Timer. Insight Timer is one of the world’s top meditation apps with the largest collection of free guided meditations (they have over 130,000 titles!) Insight Timer is the home to millions of meditators pushing a movement to calm your mind, reduce anxiety, manage stress, sleep deeply and improve happiness.
Steve Gottlieb, Founder of Shindig and TVT Records, on Creating a Virtual Community
Steve Gottlieb is founder and CEO of Shindig, a platform for online video chat events. Prior to Shindig, Gottlieb founded the independent record label TVT Records and its publishing arm TVT Music.
JuE Wong, CEO of Olaplex, on Driving Growth
JuE Wong is the CEO of Olaplex. Olaplex is one of the top independent haircare brands. Ms. Wong has extensive experience in scaling business and financial performance for all classes of business from emerging businesses, middle market growth organizations and established/ legacy companies. She has strategic and operating expertise in digital and technology-driven platforms of growth. Prior to joining Olaplex, Ms. Wong served as the Global Chief Executive Officer of Moroccanoil Inc.
David Siegel, CEO of Meetup, on Building Local Community
David Siegel is the CEO of Meetup, the largest platform for finding and building local community. Prior to joining Meetup, David was CEO of Investopedia and before that, President of Seeking Alpha. He hosts the podcast Keep Connected, which is dedicated to the power of community. David’s book, Decide & Conquer, lays out the framework for decision-making that leaders can use to ensure organizational and personal success.
Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO of MediaLink, on Seizing Opportunities
Michael E. Kassan is the founder and CEO of MediaLink, a leading strategic advisory firm. Described as the “ultimate power broker,” he is a trusted advisor on speed dial with every major executive in the media, marketing, entertainment and technology C-Suite. They seek his insights and instruction for solving their most complex business challenges. MediaLink is a part of UTA, which acquired the firm from Ascential pLc in 2021.
Wendy Lund, CCO of Organon, on a Better and Healthier Every Day for Every Woman
Wendy Lund is the chief communications officer of Organon. Organon is a global health care company dedicated to making a world of difference for women, their families and the communities they care for. Wendy is responsible for establishing and overseeing global communications and related advocacy. Throughout her career, Wendy has maintained a focus on women’s health, helping bring information and advocacy around the world.
Sallie Krawcheck, Co-Founder of Ellevest, on Getting More Money into the Hands of Women
Sallie Krawcheck, is the co-founder of Ellevest. Ellevest is the #1 investment company for women. Sallie’s professional mission is to get more money into the hands of women. Ellevest was named on CNBC’s top 50 "Disruptor" list in 2019, on LinkedIn’s 50 “Most Sought-After Startups” list two years in a row, and as one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Brilliant Ideas. Krawcheck is also the best-selling author of “Own It: The Power of Women at Work.”
Julie Rice, Co-Founder of SoulCycle, on the Power of Building Community
Julie Rice is co-founder of the fitness phenomenon, SoulCycle. Rice's life's work has been about building community and she served as Co-CEO at SoulCycle from 2006 to 2015 before serving as a Partner at WeWork from 2017 to 2019. She is currently the Co-Founder of Peoplehood. Peoplehood makes the world a more connected and empathetic place, one conversation at a time. In addition, she is a board member of the Public Theatre and WeightWatchers.
Steve Fredette, Co-Founder of Toast, on Technological Innovation
Steve Fredette is president and co-founder of Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST.) Toast, Inc. is a cloud-based restaurant software company, providing restaurant management and a point of sale system. Steve spearheads the company’s product and innovation initiatives. Prior to founding Toast, Steve started and co-led the mobile commerce business at Endeca (now known as Oracle), where he built out the product team.
Jodi Guber Brufsky, Founder of Beyond Yoga, on Body Positivity
Jodi Guber Brufsky is the Founder of Beyond Yoga, a luxury athleisure brand that empowers women of all shapes and sizes, setting a tone of body positivity and inclusivity. Beyond Yoga was most recently sold to Levi’s. Prior to Beyond Yoga, Jodi co-founded Beyond PR, a full-service event and public relations company. Today, Jodi continues to spread the mission and vision for Beyond Yoga through podcasts, articles, and social media.
Chip Wilson, Founder of lululemon, on Elevating the World from Mediocrity to Greatness
Chip Wilson is the founder of lululemon. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. Chip’s mantra is to create possibilities for people to live longer, healthier, more fun lives in his pursuit to elevate the world from mediocrity to greatness.
Marc Gorlin, Founder of Roadie, On New Type of Delivery Platform
Marc Gorlin is the founder and CEO of crowdsourced delivery platform Roadie, which he launched in 2014. Roadie puts unused capacity in passenger vehicles to work by connecting people with items to send with drivers heading in the right direction. The company works with consumers and businesses across almost every industry to enable a faster, cheaper and more scalable solution for same-day and urgent delivery. Roadie became a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS in 2021.
Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder of Care.com, on Leading a Company to IPO
Sheila Lirio Marcelo was founder and former CEO and Chairwoman of Care.com, the world’s largest marketplace for care, serving more than 35 million people across 20 countries and growing more than 100% year-over-year from its founding in 2006 until the company went public. Marelo has now become one of only 22 women to ever found and lead a company to IPO.
Steven Galanis, Co-Founder of Cameo, on Helping Talent Connect with Fans
Steven Galanis is the co-founder and CEO of Cameo, the leading marketplace building personal relationships among talent, fans and brands through custom video messages, live video calls and direct messages. The Cameo platform has connected fans with tens of thousands of their favorite athletes, entertainers and other influencers, facilitated more than 2.5 million Cameo videos, and raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program.
Michael Browning, Founder of Unleashed Brands & Urban Air Adventure Park on Franchising
Michael Browning is the CEO and Founder of Unleashed Brands, a platform company that houses the world’s best franchise brands to help kids learn, play and grow. Browning launched Unleashed in 2021 after noticing a void in the market for parents looking for a trusted resource for kid’s activities. The growing portfolio currently includes Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology and The Little Gym.
Sam Riley, CEO of Ansarada, on Mastering the Fundamentals
This week, Ansarada CEO Sam Riley spoke with Robert Tuchman on How Success Happens about getting his start in business, the lessons he learned along the way, and what Ansarada’s early days were like. The duo discuss the skill of converting the risk-averse, as well as how growing your business sometimes means taking obstacles head-on. Hear about the mission to make life easier for dealmakers, as well as the commitment to give back, that makes Ansarada so successful. Press play and enjoy this fantastic bonus episode!
Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb Mobility, on Reimagining Urban Mobility
Stuart Landesberg, Co-Founder of Grove Collaborative, on Transforming the Consumer Products Industry
Stuart Landesberg is the co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative, a leading sustainable consumer products company transforming the industry into a force for human and environmental good. Stu has long been passionate about sustainability. Grove creates and curates high-performing, planet-first products across household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, and pets. It was recently announced that Grove will be going public via a SPAC backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.
Daniel Lamarre, Cirque du Soleil , on the Balancing Act of Running a Successful Business
Daniel Lamarre has spent more than two decades with Cirque du Soleil. At its peak, Cirque had annual sales of $1 billion and 15 million attendees per year. As CEO, he guided the organization through a period of astounding growth and then brought it back to life during the massive upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently Executive Vice Chairman of the Board. In this episode Daniel is a natural storyteller, drawing from his successes and failures, always choosing laughter and humility.
Marco Zappacosta, Co-Founder and CEO of Thumbtack, on Building a Platform for Home Care
Marco Zappacosta is the co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack, a technology leader building the all-in-one home care platform helping customers find and hire skilled professionals. Thumbtack empowers homeowners to instantly book the right skilled professionals and supports hundreds of thousands of small businesses to grow sustainably. The company has raised more than $500 million and Marco has been recognized on Forbes’ 30 Under 30.
Nicole Miller, Iconic Designer, on Fashion Innovation
Nicole Miller is a globally recognized fashion designer. Nicole’s continued innovation has often led to her being the first to popularize a new technique or fabric. Nicole’s vision is to create sustainable, accessible luxury and premium fashion and lifestyle products for eco-conscious, empowered women and their families who want to look their best, feel good about their consumer choices, and participate in making the world a better place.
Soledad O’Brien (Award-Winning Documentarian, Journalist, and Speaker) on Framing a Story
Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author and philanthropist. Known as a provocative, credible and smart interviewer throughout her career, Soledad has been dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues and is a thought leader whose public engagement garners wide attention. Soledad is also the CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multiplatform media production company.
Jonathan Adler, Founder, Potter, and Interior Decorator, on Starting Small
Jonathan Adler’s mission is to bring modern American glamour to your life by creating a foundation of timelessly chic furniture and accessorizing with abandon. It all started with pottery, as he’s been obsessed with clay since he was a kid. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and in 1998, he opened his first store. Today his offerings span furniture, lighting, and décor; rooted in his commitment to outstanding design, impeccable materials, and unparalleled craftsmanship.
John Doerr, Chair of Kleiner Perkins & Author of Speed and Scale, on the Global Climate Crisis
John Doerr is the chair of Kleiner Perkins and the author of the number-one best-seller Measure What Matters and Speed and Scale, an action plan to solve the global climate crisis. John has served entrepreneurs with ingenuity and optimism, helping them build bold teams and disruptive companies. A pioneer of Silicon Valley’s cleantech movement, he has invested in zero-emissions technologies since 2006. In this very important episode John discusses the climate crisis in detail.
Jessica Livingston, Co-Founder of Y Combinator, on Putting Entrepreneurs First
Jessica Livingston is a co-founder and partner at Y Combinator. Y Combinator (YC) is a startup fund and program. Since 2005, YC has invested in over 3,000 companies including Airbnb, DoorDash, Stripe, Instacart, Dropbox, and Coinbase. The combined valuation of YC companies is approaching $1T. Y Combinator was the first startup accelerator, and continues to lead the space with programs and resources that support founders throughout the life of their company.
Falon Fatemi (Founder of Fireside) & Deepak Chopra (MD, FACP) on Revolutionizing Content Creation
Falon Fatemi is the CEO of the interactive entertainment platform, Fireside which she co-founded with Mark Cuban. Fireside empowers professional creators to own their content and tell stories in completely new ways. One of the most prominent creators on Fireside is Deepak Chopra. He is the Founder of The Chopra Foundation & Chopra Global. Deepak is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, personal transformation, and continues to be at the forefront of the meditation revolution.
Ben Francis, Founder of Gymshark, on Transforming the Fitness Apparel Space
Ben Francis is the Founder and CEO of Gymshark — the first-of-its-kind, British fitness community and apparel brand. Ben founded Gymshark when he was 19, while juggling University and working as a pizza delivery driver. Bootstrapping the brand from his bedroom, Ben found his passion at the intersection of business, IT, and fitness, creating what would become a billion dollar company. In 2020, Gymshark became the second of only two UK brands to achieve Unicorn status with no external funding.
Mariam Naficy, Founder of Minted, on Building a Marketplace of Independent Artists
Mariam Naficy is the Founder and Co-CEO at Minted. Minted is the leading crowd-sourcing design company that holds continuous design competitions. Designers submit work from all over the world and Minted’s community votes to tell the company what to sell. Previously she co-founded the first online cosmetics retailer, Eve.com, which was sold for over $100 million. In this episode we get to hear Mariam’s expertise on entrepreneurship and business strategy.
Special Episode: How Success Happened for Host, Robert Tuchman
In this episode, we turn the mic around. Who’s this host, Rob Tuchman, interviewing the world's most successful entrepreneurs? Well, I’m currently co-founder of Amaze Media Labs. Amaze is one of the fastest growing businesses within the podcast industry. Formerly, I built and sold my two previous businesses around my passions (sports & entertainment.) This week I'll be interviewed by Brett Perlmutter, the producing manager for the How Success podcast, who also does work in the venture space.
Benny Buller, Founder of Velo3D, on Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing
Benny Buller is founder of Velo3D. Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. The company unlocks true design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. Previous to Velo3D Buller was at Khosla Ventures,, Solyndra, Inc., and First Solar.