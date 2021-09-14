One Day With Jon Bier
Gaining Consciousness, Road Rage, and Not Taking Things Personally with Kimberly Snyder
The most important guest the show will ever have is back. Founder and CEO of Solluna, multiple-time best-selling author, and my lovely wife, Kimberly Snyder. This particular podcast goes into what leads people to a plant-based diet, the need for judgment, loving ourselves to love others, and why stress reduction is a top priority.In this episode of One DayTheoretically not needing foodIf you really have to sell it, you shouldn't buy itWhat it means to open up the chakrasStress reduction above allFinancial wellness as a part of well-beingJudgment creates separation, starting with ourselvesSpirituality to stroke the ego