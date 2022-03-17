One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 21 - Being Competitive, Authentic Martial Arts, and New Professional Projects with Ralek Gracie
In this episode of One Day, Jon welcomes Ralek Gracie to talk all things jiu jitsu, martial arts, being competitive, and everything related to living your best life. Ralek talks about the creation of Metamoris, a jiu jitsu organization founded by him and home of several events involving many of the best BJJ players and martial artists in the world. Today, Ralek shares a little bit about new projects, both personal and professional ones. Tune in! "You breathe and you connect with the right people and you engage and you do what martial arts teach you, which is to sense and connect and respond as effectively as you can – and that's life." – Ralek Gracie In this episode of One Day we talk about: Important lessons of jiu jitsu and the creation of Metamoris; The role that the press plays on this sport in general; Having a vision for a business vs. knowing how to operate a business; The importance of respecting and being aware of someone else's struggles; Seeing an experience is completely different from feeling an experience (which was the inspiration for Ralek's travels around the world); Functional fitness and experiencing martial arts in real life; How competition can be part of success; Ralek's new personal and professional projects; Ralek's work with personal students.