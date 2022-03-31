Podcast / One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
In this episode of One Day, Jon welcomes Christy Plott. Christy is the Creative Director and Partner of American Tanning & Leather and today she shares a lot about her work, the details and behind-the-scenes of the alligator/crocodile leather industry, and why this is such an interesting but, at the same time, controversial area of expertise. Above all else, Christy highlights the ethical and sustainable mission behind the brand. More than the leather industry itself, Jon and Christy also talk about the other numerous related topics associated with it, such as the fashion industry, the fact that the great majority of people care about investing in good and expensive fashion products, the practice of using these unconventional animals for entertainment, and the situation of the environment that they live in. Tune in to learn more! “I look at this as an industry that provides jobs for people in rural areas, allows nature to be kept in its most pristine form, and recovers species.” – Christy Plott In this episode of One Day we talk about: Christy gives an overview on this industry and why it might be controversial; The sustainable aspect of Christy’s company; The current situation of where these animals live; high mortality rates; Christy talks about how this is an industry that creates jobs among the states; The business relations with farmers; Veganism and being true to our principles; Utilizing alligators and crocodiles for entertainment; The fashion industry and the importance of investing in good products. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Christy Instagram: @queenofgatorInstagram: @americantanning Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
