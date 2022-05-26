One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 23 - Architecture, Business Hurdles, and Everything about Tiny Homes with David Latimer
Welcome to another brand new episode of One Day with Jon Bier. Today, Jon welcomes David Latimer to talk all things business, overcoming business obstacles, professional and personal projects, and the world of architecture. David shares the early stages of his brand, how he was able to expand it in unimaginable ways, and how 2020 was fundamental for growing the company despite everything the world went through. There is something really captivating about tiny homes, right? David explains a little bit more about the process of planning, creating, and building tiny houses, highlighting the importance of beautiful design and accurate functionality. David also talks about what, in his opinion, makes people so interested in this kind of creation and whether or not it has something to do with the hype around minimalism. Tune in! “Ultimately, what I love is creating an amazing, unique experience for people.” – David Latimer In this episode of One Day we talk about: Why tiny homes and small spaces are so captivating; The biggest obstacles to building and maintaining a business; The process of creating and building tiny homes; COVID impact on David’s business; New professional projects for New Frontier Design; David’s personal plans. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with David Instagram: @davidlatimer Instagram: @newfrontierdesign Website: www.newfrontierdesign.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13