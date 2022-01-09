One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 26 - Growing Our Groceries and Making an Impact in the Environment with Jacob Pechenik
In this episode of One Day we talk about: Jacob's background and how the fact that he saw things in a non-conformist way inspired him to create businesses that tried to solve problems; Food distribution problems - a great percentage of the freshness from vegetables is lost on the way from the farm to the grocery store; Growing our food could be the solution to a lot of the food industry problems, such as the distribution matter; Recycling and reducing the waste of water are key aspects of the way Lettuce Grow operates (it maintains and increases the nutrients of the produce); The cannabis industry and the differences between growing medicinal plants and food; We can all make an effort to consume more vegetables. It will eventually result in environmental improvements; The importance of having a well-balanced diet full of nutritious foods; The different diet philosophies that exist and the particularities of each one of them. "More than growing plants, we are growing farmers, and farmers are the caretakers of the planet. That's the beginning of sustainability: knowing exactly how to care for the Earth. That's really what I see is my job as a dad and my job for Lettuce Grow." – Jacob Pechenik Episode Resources Go to LettuceGrow.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Jacob Instagram: @jacobpechenik Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13