



One Day With Jon Bier

Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means

In this episode of One Day we talk about: Why monitoring glucose and being mindful of nutrients is important; Processed foods overload the body and don't let the body function the way it is supposed to; Casey shares that 93.2% of Americans are metabolic unhealthy and 50% of American adults have been diagnosed with blood sugar problems; By keeping blood sugar at stable levels, we are giving relief to the body and allowing it to naturally "handle" the foods we are eating; Without good metabolism the body doesn't work properly; The health care industry is currently going through a massive transformation; we have the power to prevent health issues more efficiently instead of dealing with the problem when you already have it; Levels is working for a future where diet philosophies will be irrelevant if the individual has optimal physiology. Different paths should lead to the same outcome; The carnivore diet has a lot in common with the philosophy of eating whole foods; Jon and Dr. Casey talk about what they do for fun. Casey reflects on anxiety and how it is such a waste of time because we end up predicting things that will happen in a completely different way (if they happen at all); Metabolic and blood sugar issues can directly impact fertility disorders and sexual health. "Everyone should be able to see what's going on with their blood sugar if they have a blood sugar problem. Levels believes that even people before having this diagnosable condition should also have this information, so they can hopefully learn to have the awareness, understanding, and tools to avoid that fate." – Dr. Casey Means Episode Resources The Blood Sugar Solution by Mark Hyman