Podcast / One Day With Jon Bier
One Day With Jon Bier
One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means
In this episode of One Day we talk about: Why monitoring glucose and being mindful of nutrients is important; Processed foods overload the body and don't let the body function the way it is supposed to; Casey shares that 93.2% of Americans are metabolic unhealthy and 50% of American adults have been diagnosed with blood sugar problems; By keeping blood sugar at stable levels, we are giving relief to the body and allowing it to naturally "handle" the foods we are eating; Without good metabolism the body doesn't work properly; The health care industry is currently going through a massive transformation; we have the power to prevent health issues more efficiently instead of dealing with the problem when you already have it; Levels is working for a future where diet philosophies will be irrelevant if the individual has optimal physiology. Different paths should lead to the same outcome; The carnivore diet has a lot in common with the philosophy of eating whole foods; Jon and Dr. Casey talk about what they do for fun. Casey reflects on anxiety and how it is such a waste of time because we end up predicting things that will happen in a completely different way (if they happen at all); Metabolic and blood sugar issues can directly impact fertility disorders and sexual health. "Everyone should be able to see what's going on with their blood sugar if they have a blood sugar problem. Levels believes that even people before having this diagnosable condition should also have this information, so they can hopefully learn to have the awareness, understanding, and tools to avoid that fate." – Dr. Casey Means Episode Resources The Blood Sugar Solution by Mark Hyman Connect with Dr. Casey Website: www.levelshealth.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Play
Title
Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means
Ep. 26 - Growing Our Groceries and Making an Impact in the Environment with Jacob Pechenik
Ep. 25 - Cleaning the Air with Every Breath We Take with Dr. David A. Edwards, Ph.D.
Ep. 24 - Working for Google, Market Makers, and Believing (or Not) in God with Cameron Balahan
Ep. 23 - Architecture, Business Hurdles, and Everything about Tiny Homes with David Latimer
Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
Ep. 21 - Being Competitive, Authentic Martial Arts, and New Professional Projects with Ralek Gracie
Ep. 20 - Can Basketball Save the World? with Professor David Hollander
Ep. 19 - Social Media Detachment and Why Do People Hate Online? with Ariel Helwani
Ep. 18 - Football Challenges, Business School, and Living Many Lives with Arie Kouandjio
Ep. 17 - A Message to Ford: I Still Love and Believe In You, but You Can Do Better
Ep. 16 - Take a Sugar Break with Scarlett Leung
Ep. 15 - Living Your True Self with Kimberly Snyder
Ep. 14 - Whiskey, Martial Arts, and the Art of Branding with Jason Harris
Coming out of Retirement and placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt
Ep. 12 - Wellness as a Growth Industry, CrossFit as a Brand, and What Playing Sports Can Teach You About Running a Business with Matt Lombardi
God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
Ep. 13 - Coming out of Retirement and Placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt
Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries
Ep. 11 - God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
Ep. 10 - On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
The Dangerous Conversation: How not Being Racist is Not Enough with Dax-Devlon Ross
Ep. 9 - Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
Ep. 8 - Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries
Ep. 7 - The Dangerous Conversation: How Not Being Racist is Not Enough with Dax Devlon Ross
Confidence, Leaving Social Media, and Doing Things Your Own Way with Ariel Helwani
Ep. 6 - Confidence, Leaving Social Media, and Doing Things Your Own Way with Ariel Helwani
Ep. 5 - Gaining Consciousness, Road Rage, and Not Taking Things Personally with Kimberly Synder

All Series

Launch Your Business

Launch Your Business

Starting a business can feel daunting and confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Launch Your Business with Terry Rice provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business, save time and avoid burnout.
More Details
Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 is brought to you by FranCoach. FranCoach has a team of franchise experts that are here to help both the first-time business owner as well as the seasoned entrepreneur find the perfect business opportunity
More Details
Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means
In this episode of One Day we talk about: Why monitoring glucose and being mindful of nutrients is important; Processed foods overload the body and don't let the body function the way it is supposed to; Casey shares that 93.2% of Americans are metabolic unhealthy and 50% of American adults have been diagnosed with blood sugar problems; By keeping blood sugar at stable levels, we are giving relief to the body and allowing it to naturally "handle" the foods we are eating; Without good metabolism the body doesn't work properly; The health care industry is currently going through a massive transformation; we have the power to prevent health issues more efficiently instead of dealing with the problem when you already have it; Levels is working for a future where diet philosophies will be irrelevant if the individual has optimal physiology. Different paths should lead to the same outcome; The carnivore diet has a lot in common with the philosophy of eating whole foods; Jon and Dr. Casey talk about what they do for fun. Casey reflects on anxiety and how it is such a waste of time because we end up predicting things that will happen in a completely different way (if they happen at all); Metabolic and blood sugar issues can directly impact fertility disorders and sexual health. "Everyone should be able to see what's going on with their blood sugar if they have a blood sugar problem. Levels believes that even people before having this diagnosable condition should also have this information, so they can hopefully learn to have the awareness, understanding, and tools to avoid that fate." – Dr. Casey Means Episode Resources The Blood Sugar Solution by Mark Hyman Connect with Dr. Casey Website: www.levelshealth.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13