One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 30 - Bringing High Performance to the Masses with Jeff Byers
In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Jeff Byers about his professional football career and his transition into the health and wellness space. As the owner of the highly-acclaimed company Momentous, Jeff does a deep dive into human optimization and performance, with a focus on cutting through the often confusing maze that is the supplement industry. Jeff Byers is a former NFL lineman and the Founder and CEO of Momentous, a holistic wellness and nutrition company offering innovative products for world-class performance and health solutions for high performance seekers at all levels, from professional athletes to the members of the U.S. military. Powerful Quotes by Jeff “Supplements”, to me, is a dirty word. We founded a company in which supplementation is our primary form of business; but, really, I view Momentous as a “leading high performance lifestyle company”: We’re giving people knowledge, tools, access to experts, and the best products in the world to make your life better. How do we democratize high performance? How do we bring high performance to the masses? That doesn’t happen with just products. It happens with knowledge, content, guidance, and products. Key Highlights The supplement industry has always been sketchy. But knowing what to take is just one side of the coin. The other important factor is knowing when to take certain products. Real experts don’t just tell you which supplement/s to take. They also give protocols: recommendations based on your goals. Cognitive longevity isn’t something that only football athletes need to worry about. Preventing dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other states brought on by mental decline all come down to supplementing for and adhering to a lifestyle that promotes cognitive longevity. Jeff focuses on maximizing connective tissue health, cognitive longevity, and sleep. His supplementation and lifestyle choices largely revolve around these three pillars for his long-term health and fitness. You don’t need a lot of supplements to thrive or even just to “give you an edge”. You just need the five or ten best products for your specific circumstances and goals. Everything else is mostly a waste of money. Learn More About Momentous Instagram: @live.momentous Twitter: @LiveMomentous Visit their website Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13