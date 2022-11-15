Ep. 30 - Bringing High Performance to the Masses with Jeff Byers

Ep. 29 - Overcoming Addiction, Making Healthy Habits Enjoyable, and Optimizing Your Body With Andrew Herr

In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Andrew Herr about overcoming addiction, making healthy habits enjoyable (and therefore sustainable), and optimizing your body for the long haul. In this multifaceted discussion, Andrew covers not only the practical side of taking control of your health and wellness but also the internal work that lays the foundation for lasting change. Andrew Herr has led human performance and biotech strategy efforts for the Pentagon, special operations personnel, and professional sports teams. He is the Founder & CEO of Fount, which offers the most comprehensive and customized health and performance programs in the world. Born out of research on how to enhance performance for the US military, Fount’s mission is to build programs that enable anybody to reach their goals in the office, on the court, at home, or wherever their ambitions take them. Powerful Quotes by Andrew There is no one-size-fits-all. Everybody’s immune system is so different. Let’s figure out the pathways and the tools that are helping, then double down. If something’s not helping, great. We’re just looking for the right tools for you. Food addiction is a real challenge for people; but, it’s a challenge that they can overcome. Like any addiction, there are ways to overcome it and there’s a reason it’s harder for some people than it is for others. But, watching people overcoming emotional eating is a really cool thing to see. The best part of it is that they end up just as happy eating less—or, often, happier. Key Highlights Andrew shines a spotlight on the foundational yet often overlooked aspect of recovery: sleep. “We’re really big on optimizing sleep. It’s the most powerful recovery tool in the entire toolkit,” he says. Most people don’t care about “health”, per se. They only care about four things: Performing well at your job or your mission; friends and family; sports and hobbies; how you look and feel. Because of this reality, incorporating long-term healthy habits comes down to having them complement one’s lifestyle. The only way to figure out how to unlock your body’s full potential is to run experiments. Andrew explains how Fount guides its clients through an “experiment journey” over 12-14 weeks to drive dramatic optimization. How do you determine the best way to fuel your body? Andrew breaks down his research and client observations regarding nutritional best practices, and explains why food psychology is such an important piece of the puzzle. Beware the all-you-can-eat joint! You may just be feeding an addiction without realizing it. Andrew encourages us that any addiction can be overcome, and that it’s completely worth it. Connect with Andrew Herr Twitter: @AndrewHerrBio Learn more about Fount Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13