One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 33 - Rebranding the Cannabis Industry with Joseph Sheehey
In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Joseph Sheehey about shifting the narrative around the cannabis industry and becoming a pioneer in the future of supplements. The right type of CBD can be a life-changer for the right person. Listen in as Joseph reflects on his journey from being a NASA engineer to the founder of a CBD brand, and how he was able to rebuild his sense of identity and self-esteem largely with the help of psilocybin. He talks about growing a CBD brand in America and overseas while navigating the many legal limitations that the cannabis space continues to face. Overall, the mission of CURED Nutrition is to pave the way for the future of medicine by creating supplements that optimize life holistically, with the ultimate goal of fostering widespread acceptance of the CBD industry. Joseph Sheehey is a former NASA-contributing aerospace engineer, nationally distinguished physique competitor, and forward-thinking entrepreneur. Joseph holds extensive experience in human optimization through the design of nutrition, training, and introspective practices. An awakening to a lifelong struggle with depression set a fire ablaze to change this world through what is now CURED Nutrition. Powerful Quotes by Joseph “Our mission is to create what I believe to be the future of supplements.” “If you cut corners, even if you’re building a beautiful brand, you’re not serving anybody. That’s not a business model that’s ever going to work. If you can lead with the desire to actually serve and take responsibility for whatever it is you’re doing in the marketplace, there is no reason you should ever lose.” Key Highlights Joseph opens up about the moment he decided against committing suicide, and how he was able to release pent-up shame and reclaim his identity with what he calls his “psilocybin journey”. The overall mission of CURED Nation is to rebrand the cannabis industry by collaborating with health and fitness influencers. He believes that having these professionals representing the company will begin to change the narrative around cannabis. The future of medicine is one that is proactive and personalized. Soon, no longer will one-size-fits all programs be the norm, and everybody will be following a plan that has been tailored for their specific needs and goals. Episode resources: Go to lettucegrow.com and use code “ONEDAY” at checkout for 15% off your entire order! Connect with Joseph Sheehey Instagram: @josephsheehey Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13