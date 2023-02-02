Ep. 34 - Helping Humans Live Better and Longer with Dr. Gil Blander

In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Dr. Gil Blander who explains how InsideTracker has been the one of the leading players in the healthcare revolution, in which we’re seeing a dramatic shift from reactive and generic healthcare to personalized and proactive healthcare. Listen in as Dr. Blander shares how his fascination with the aging process led him down the path to helping humans live longer and with greater overall health by optimizing what’s happening inside the body. Dr. Gil Blander is internationally recognized for his research in the basic biology of aging and translating research discoveries into new ways of detecting and preventing age-related conditions. He received a Ph.D. in biology from the Weizmann Institute of Science and completed his Post Doctoral fellowship at MIT, before going on to found InsideTracker, a truly personalized nutrition and performance system, in 2009. Powerful Quotes by Dr. Blander Let’s help humans live better, longer, based on what’s happening inside the body. There is a real revolution of personalized nutrition and personalized longevity. Everyone now understands that you can live better, longer if you can take care of your body as well as you take care of your car. Key Highlights Blood is the backbone of InsideTracker, but it also measures factors such as neurogenomics (DNA) which say a lot about the challenges you might face in the future, such as the risk of high glucose. The device’s activity trackers which measure resting heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels, and Vo2 max. Collecting all of this data allows InsideTracker to make recommendations for improved health and wellness overall. Lifting heavy weights regularly (ex. deadlifts and squats) prevents degradation and promotes longevity. This is because, as we get older, we lose muscle mass, and we need to work harder to maintain it. Personalized health solutions work best when all the three legs of the stool are met: 1) solid behavioral science, 2) solid technology, 3) solid design. Episode resources: Go to getneuro.com and use code “ONEDAY” at checkout for 15% off your entire order! Connect with Dr. Gil Blander Instagram: @gilblander Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13