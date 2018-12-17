



Problem Solvers

What Happens When You Realize Your Plan is Flawed At Launch?

You did your homework. You lined up the right investors. You hired the right talent, created a product that everyone in your industry thought was just going to totally wow people and then you launch... and realize you severely miscalculated. It happens to a lot of businesses, and it happened to Scott Ruddman of GLORY Sports International. In this episode, we explore how he tore down his old plans and built new ones -- fast.