



Problem Solvers

What Happens When The CEO Can't Possibly Talk To Every Employee or Customer?

How can you scale yourself? It’s something every successful entrepreneur needs to figure out. At some point, your company will become so big that you can’t be in the weeds the way you once were. If you try, you’ll create a bottleneck and harm your company. So, what’s the solution? This week we learn how Adam Tischauer, founder of a company that hosts sleepaway camps for adults called Camp No Counselors, did it -- by created a system for hiring, training, and monitoring that enabled his company to grow.