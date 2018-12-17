Problem Solvers
What To Do When Customers Don't Share Your Vision
What happens when customers don’t share your vision? It can be an emotional blow. Here you poured your heart into a product, only to find that customers want something different. Shira Berk faced this problem with her gluten-free cookie company, Goodie Girl Cookies. Taste tests were positive but sales were stagnant, and Burke realized it was because her personal branding touches were confusing consumers. So she made big, hard changes -- and sales grew to more than $3 million. We learn how she did it.