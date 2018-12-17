Problem Solvers
How To Hire The Perfect Team, With Zapier CEO Wade Foster
Many entrepreneurs struggle with how to hire the right people. But they don’t always think about when to hire those people. That can lead to disaster, as Zapier cofounder and CEO Wade Foster knows well. He used to follow a philosophy he calls “don’t hire ‘til it hurts,” until his company grew so fast that he was severely understaffed. That forced him to develop a new staffing system, one that ensures his staff grows at the same pace his company does.