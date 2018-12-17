



Problem Solvers

What To Do When Your Solution Is Actually Creating More Problems

Hanson Grant had built a hit product called Think Board, and what seemed like a world-class customer support team. But when his product started getting terrible reviews on Amazon, he scrambled to figure out what was wrong -- and discovered the problem was hiding in plain sight. Sometimes, the thing you think is solving a problem is actually creating one. In this episode, Grant explains how a disaster for the company forced him to rethink everything.