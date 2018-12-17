



Problem Solvers

How He Convinced 300,000 People To Work With Him, From Malaysia

It can be hard convincing others to work with you, especially if your company is new. And yet, you need them: They’re your future suppliers, contractors, partners, and sponsors, which means you must find some way to prove that you’re worth working with. That’s what Andy Sitt faced when trying to build an Asian stock photo company called Inmagine -- and solving it led him on an insane journey. Now Inmagine is a powerhouse, with 72 million images and 40 offices around the world.