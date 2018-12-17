Problem Solvers
The Power of Simple and How HelloFresh Increased Customer Retention
HelloFresh made one counterintuitive change in its business, and it sparked an immediate boost in sales. The result should be a lesson to all entrepreneurs: In business, simple things matter. Simple changes matter too. In this episode, the head of HelloFresh’s U.S. business reveals how he runs experiments in his business, how he honed in on the right change -- and why he’ll keep making little changes that can lead to big results.