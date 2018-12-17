



Problem Solvers

He Said Yes Too Many Times, Then Learned to Say No

Entrepreneurs love to say yes—to new ideas, to new opportunities, and to new markets. But yes can be dangerous: The wrong yes will compound itself, stretching a company thin and clouding its sense of purpose. Hamilton Powell learned this the hard way: As he built his watch company Crown & Caliber, he said yes so often that he was soon working 100-hour weeks and burning out his employees. Then he hired a COO who trained as a drill sergeant—and everything changed. Here’s how Hamilton learned to say no.