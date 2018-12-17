



Problem Solvers

Nobody Believed In His Vision. But He Knew Better.

Everyone who’s experienced setbacks, rejection, and frustration will ask themselves the same inevitable question: “What if the naysayers are right?” Mike Rothman did that. As he built his company Fatherly -- a media site for dads, which is a market everyone told him was nonexistent -- he was told “no” over and over again. But instead of quitting, he made strategic decisions that enabled him to discover the truth: His idea really was a good one. And soon, the people saying no started to say yes. Sponsor: Hover - visit hover.com/problemsolver for 10% off your first purchase.