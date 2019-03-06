Problem Solvers
Cameo Bounced Back From A Massive PR Disaster
Cameo is an app that connects celebrities with fans for a very specific purpose: Fans can pay for the celebrity to film a personalized video for them—wishing them a happy birthday, for example. Growth was steady, but then potential disaster struck: A group of white supremacists tricked one of Cameo's most famous celebrities into filming a video with coded hate speech. Cameo knew it needed to fix this problem quickly, before other celebrities started to distrust the platform. Here's how Cameo sprung into action.