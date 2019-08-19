Problem Solvers
Are You Giving Customers Too Much Choice?
Can you give your customers too much choice? Vanessa Van Edwards learned that the answer is yes. She used to sell lots of different courses online, but eventually decided to throw them all away. The result was crazy: Profits spiked! If you’re looking to sell online courses—or really, to sell *anything* online—this is the episode to listen to. Thanks to our sponsors: Blip Billboards: Sign up for a free account and get a $25 credit, visit blipbillboards.com/problemsolvers iDashboards: To learn more visit idashboards.com/problem Policy Genius: To learn more visit policygenius.com