Problem Solvers
Episode 111: Bobbi Brown's Secret: Fewer Meetings, More Doing!
What do you do for a second act, when your first act literally changed an industry? That was the question facing makeup powerhouse Bobbi Brown, whose simple line of lipsticks blossomed into the billion-dollar company Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. She left it in 2016 with no plans for what to do next; all she knew was that she was done with corporate life. But she’s since found an answer—expanding into new territories with multiple new brands. But the second act isn’t really so different from the first act, she says: At its heart, everything an entrepreneur does is just about doing.