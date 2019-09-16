Do Something New and Scary! James Altucher Explains Why

Not Everyone Is A Leader... And That's OK!

In this episode, leadership expert Scott Miller lays out a radical argument: Some people are just excellent individual performers -- and there's no shame in staying that way. But if you ARE going to become a leader, then it's time to think differently about everything.