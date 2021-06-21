Problem Solvers
Solving the Top 3 Marketing Mistakes
People.ai CMO Justin Shriber, host of the "Legends of Sales and Marketing" podcast, walks us through the top three marketing mistakes he sees entrepreneurs make — and explains how to fix them.
|Title
|Episode 207: Solving the Top 3 Marketing Mistakes
|Episode 206: How to Raise Entrepreneurial Kids
|Episode 205: Turn Your Passion Into A Career
|Episode 204: How to Start Over, with NBA Star Chris Bosh
|Episode 203: 200th Episode Special! The Change We Resist Is The Change We Need
|Episode 202: Don't Ask "Why Now?" Ask "Why NOT Now?" (With Jim McKelvey)
|Episode 201: Stop Networking and Start Connecting!
|Episode 200: When Your Big Plans Change, with Taboola's Adam Singolda
|Episode 199: How to Switch Jobs and Succeed, with James Altucher
|Episode 198: Embracing Life's Transitions, with Stacy London
|Episode 197: A Better Way to Describe What You Do
|Episode 196: How Ryan Reynolds Makes Ads Go Viral
|Episode 195: Reconsider the Impossible
|Episode 194: Chip Gaines on Building A Powerful Network
|Episode 193: The Equity Crowdfunding Rules Just Changed
|Episode 192: What It Really Takes To Build A Community
|Episode 191: Do Great Things Without Destroying Yourself
|Episode 190: Build A Mindset That Prepares You For Anything
|Episode 189: How to Recognize and Destroy Your Boundaries
|Episode 188: Did You Really Set Yourself Up For Success?
|Episode 187: Do We Lose Skills Because of Technology?
|Episode 186: How to Scale Yourself
|Episode 185: What Will 2021 Bring? Here's What They Predicted In 1921
|Episode 184: Wondery: Business Movers
|Episode 183: Building Human Trust In A Digital World
|Episode 182: How Parenthood Can Help Your Work (Even In A Pandemic!)
|Episode 181: What We Learned About Change In 2020
|Episode 180: What Makes You Memorable?
|Episode 179: Treat Your Brand Like It's A Mission
|Episode 178: The Pandemic Can't Change Your Purpose
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.