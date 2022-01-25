



Restaurant Influencers

NEW RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS PODCAST

Are you SICK and TIRED of scrolling through your social media feeds and not seeing your business anywhere? On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, top leaders in the restaurant and hospitality industries share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and showing up where your customers are spending time online. The weekly digital series is hosted by Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn P. Walchef and presented by Entrepreneur Media, Yelp, and the Restaurant Point of Sale company Toast.