Restaurant Influencers
DAVE CRITCHLEY of Lu Ban Liverpool on Authentic Social Media
Chef Dave Critchley of Lu Ban in Liverpool has leaned into his role as a community leader by talking on social media about mental health at restaurants and other important topics to him. Listen to this interview with the executive chef about the importance of mental health in hospitality, and connecting with an online audience by being himself. WHAT DID YOU LEARN on Restaurant Influencers, sponsored by Toast (@Toasttab)? Please subscribe and leave a review. https://restaurantinfluencers.media