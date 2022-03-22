Restaurant Influencers
ROY YAMAGUCHI of Roy’s Restaurants on Hospitality Culture
Chef Roy Yamaguchi knows it takes great people to make great food. The celebrity chef and multiple restaurant owner found success by focusing on his belief in creating a culture of warmth and hospitality. The focus of Roy's food empire is on a foundational question: What can you do for people today that's above and beyond?