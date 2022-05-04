Restaurant Influencers
Executive Chef BRANDON DEARDEN Talks Going Viral on Social Media
Brandon Dearden is living a chef’s dream and sharing it with the world on social media. Using TikTok as his main social networking tool under @chefauthorized, the “CEO of ChefTok” has amassed over half a million followers on the platform. Listen now to learn the Silicon Valley chef’s tips for going viral on social media with consistency and simplicity. WHAT DID YOU LEARN on Restaurant Influencers, sponsored by Toast (@Toasttab)? Please subscribe and leave a review. https://restaurantinfluencers.media