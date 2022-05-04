Restaurant Influencers
David Dressler Talks Scaling TENDER GREENS with Ten Year Plan
After massive success building the purpose-driven restaurant chain Tender Greens, David Dressler found his own purpose — to help others do the same. Listen to this interview with the author of “Ten Year Plan: How the Founders of Tender Greens Scaled Their Heart-Centered Brand” to learn about scaling a $100 million company, thoughtful approaches to business, and building heart-centered brands. WHAT DID YOU LEARN on Restaurant Influencers, sponsored by Toast (@Toasttab)? Please subscribe and leave a review. https://restaurantinfluencers.media