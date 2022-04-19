Restaurant Influencers
STRATIS MORFOGEN on Improving Hospitality with New Technology
The future is in your hands: your phone. Restaurateur Stratis Morfogen joins us at the MURTEC Conference in Las Vegas to talk about using new technology at his Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and other creative concepts, and how all businesses can be improved with smartphone storytelling.